Judge Denies Kimora Lee's Request to Strike Russell Simmons Fraud Claims in Explosive Lawsuit

Kimora Lee Simmons-Leissner faced another blow this week in her court battle with ex Russell Simmons, who sued the fashion mogul and her husband, Tim Leissner, alleging they fraudulently sold shares of his stock to help Tim avoid prison time.

A filing this week obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that an appeals court in Los Angeles denied Kimora and Tim's latest request to strike the fraud claims. The couple argued the record exec's case should be thrown out under California's anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) laws, which protect Californians from lawsuits violating their rights to free speech.