'Disgusting': Russell Simmons' 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Called Out for Age Gap With 65-Year-Old Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf
Aoki Lee Simmons, the 21-year-old daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons and disgraced music mogul Russell Simmons, is facing intense online scrutiny for her relationship with a much older man.
This week, Aoki was spotted on a romantic getaway to St. Barts with Serafina Restaurant Group founder Vittorio Assaf, 65, prompting many social media users to call out the couple's "disgusting" 44-year age gap.
"Girl. What are you doing with that old man?" one user commented on a recent Instagram post by Aoki. "A 65 yr old man? Blink once for help. Twice and we’ll send the cops," another added.
"Aoki you don’t need to stoop this low you come from money girl," someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Those pics of Aoki make me want to vomit," another tweet reads.
"Aoki Lee Simmons! AOKI! NO, baby girl!" someone else tweeted. "I know you are 21. No one can tell you who to drop it low and spread it wide for. Don't do this. Don't let them old nasty men use your body and sweat all over you. You are a notch in that old man's belt! Get away from him. Lord Jesus."
Others labeled Assaf a "predator" and accused him of "grooming" her.
"HE is an actual predator and it’s disgusting," someone wrote.
"This is not Aoki Lee Simmons 'just having fun.' Yeah she’s 21 BUT this feels sinister and groomish!" another user said. "Idc how many think pieces she does or that she went to Harvard! Her frontal lobe is not even close to being fully developed! She has no clue what she is doing!"
"Unfortunately, Aoki has experienced a lot for someone her age and with a lot of money involved. She probably doesn’t see what is wrong with the age gap. But you know who should? The man trying to have sex with her," one critic wrote. "Y’all can be dense all you want but it’s grooming."
Some drew connections to Aoki's parents, who met in 1991 when Kimora Lee was 16 years old and Russell Simmons was 34. They married in 1998 and ended their relationship in 2006. Over a dozen women have since accused the Def Jam founder, now 66, of sexual assault and rape.
"Russell was with Kimora when she was 16 and he was 34 so I’m not surprised Aoki is dating someone who’s eligible for medicare and social security. cycles don’t break on their own," someone wrote.
"That Aoki Lee Simmons news is so concerning because it’s like she’s at the intersection of daddy issues, a need for money, potential desperation, and , possibly, generational curses. Very sad. She’s so smart, and could date literally anyone else…I don’t understand," another tweeted.
"I'mma give Kimora Lee her lashings. Not for dating Russel but because she's been around very shady men and enabled them," someone else claimed. "I wouldn't be surprised if she prepared Aoki for this relationship. She wanted money so bad that she went and married a scammer who was ALREADY married!"
Yet another tweeted, "Y'all suprised by Aoki Lee forget that she and her family are broke. Graduating from Harvard doesn't erase that her father is trying to steal from them and her mother is forced to pay everything out of pocket. She's dating that sun-burned gremlin because she needs a safety net."
Despite the widespread criticism, some defended Aoki.
"Why can’t Aoki just want a sugar daddy? Lol idk that girl or her momma but the immediate jump to blame Kimora kinda disregards the consideration that Aoki may just be doing what she wants," one user said.
"These comments nasty and she’s such a sweet girl," someone else said. Another wrote, "i feel bad that aoki lee simmons is being slandered by adults 2-3x her age. she’s a brilliant young lady who’s been through enough already."
A source told People, "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company." The couple reportedly met while vacationing on St. Barts, a favorite destination for the Lee Simmons crew.