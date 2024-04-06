Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Kimora Lee Simmons

Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki, 21, Spotted on Romantic Getaway to St. Barts With 65-Year-Old Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf

aoki lee simmons
Source: MEGA

Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted on a romantic getaway with restauranteur Vittorio Assaf.

By:

Apr. 5 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, was spotted on a romantic getaway to St. Barts with her much older boyfriend, restauranteur Vittorio Assaf, 65, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Aoki — the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and music mogul Russell Simmons — and Assaf returned to the island where their May-December romance began.

Article continues below advertisement
aoki lee simmons
Source: MEGA

Aoki is the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee and Russel Simmons.

On Tuesday, Aoki and Assaf were seen soaking up the sun during their romantic vacation. Aoki, who graduated from Harvard at age 20, was spotted planting a kiss on the Serafina Restaurant Group founder.

In between their PDA moments, Assaf was seen taking snaps of Aoki posing in an olive green and tribal print bikini on his phone.

Article continues below advertisement
aoki lee simmons
Source: @aokileesimmons/Instagram

Aoki shared several photos from St. Barts on her Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple also took a dip in the island's crystal blue waters, where Assaf got in a few more snaps of Aoki posing for the camera.

On Friday, the model shared some of her vacation pics on Instagram, though there was no mention or photo of Assaf.

Aoki captioned the post, which featured a St. Baths location and three shots of her in a different bikini and turquoise stone belt, "Girls (possibly mermaids!) on film."

Article continues below advertisement
aoki lee simmons
Source: @aokileesimmons/Instagram

Assaf was not mentioned or seen in any of Aoki's Instagram vacation snaps.

MORE ON:
Kimora Lee Simmons
Article continues below advertisement

In another post from March 27, Aoki shared a series of candid shots from the beach. The post featured a cryptic caption, "I wish my friends would take pictures of me on vacation…Me the second someone tries."

A snarky Instagram user left an apropos comment, "These pics look like they were taken by a senior citizen" along with a winking emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
aoki lee simmons
Source: @aokileesimmons/Instagram

Sources confirmed Aoki and Assaf 'are spending time together' and met in St. Barts on vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

At 65 years old and just a year younger than her father, Assaf is in the senior citizen category. Despite their 43-year age difference, a source told People, "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."

The insider noted the lovebirds met while vacationing on St. Barts, a favorite destination for the Lee Simmons crew.

Article continues below advertisement

Aoki's shocking new relationship with Assaf isn't the first time she's dealt with internet critics. While studying at Harvard, Aoki also worked as a part-time model.

Internet critics questioned why she would choose that career path, despite Aoki having a history of modeling for her mother's clothing line, Baby Phat, as a child, as well as Kimora's own runway past.

Article continues below advertisement

One TikTok user asked, "You're so articulate and obviously educated .. how come u chose modeling?"

Aoki had time to answer and quickly shut down the notion that models are "uneducated and not articulate."

"Well, one, models aren't uneducated and not articulate, but two, I think what you're really getting at is, 'Why am I going into a field that doesn't necessarily require a degree or require a whole lot of book smarts when I have a lot of education?' Well, one, because I love it, and I think we should normalize liking something. You don't have to do what you're immediately good at," Aoki responded in a video.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.