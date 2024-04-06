Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki, 21, Spotted on Romantic Getaway to St. Barts With 65-Year-Old Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf
Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, was spotted on a romantic getaway to St. Barts with her much older boyfriend, restauranteur Vittorio Assaf, 65, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Aoki — the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and music mogul Russell Simmons — and Assaf returned to the island where their May-December romance began.
On Tuesday, Aoki and Assaf were seen soaking up the sun during their romantic vacation. Aoki, who graduated from Harvard at age 20, was spotted planting a kiss on the Serafina Restaurant Group founder.
In between their PDA moments, Assaf was seen taking snaps of Aoki posing in an olive green and tribal print bikini on his phone.
The couple also took a dip in the island's crystal blue waters, where Assaf got in a few more snaps of Aoki posing for the camera.
On Friday, the model shared some of her vacation pics on Instagram, though there was no mention or photo of Assaf.
Aoki captioned the post, which featured a St. Baths location and three shots of her in a different bikini and turquoise stone belt, "Girls (possibly mermaids!) on film."
In another post from March 27, Aoki shared a series of candid shots from the beach. The post featured a cryptic caption, "I wish my friends would take pictures of me on vacation…Me the second someone tries."
A snarky Instagram user left an apropos comment, "These pics look like they were taken by a senior citizen" along with a winking emoji.
At 65 years old and just a year younger than her father, Assaf is in the senior citizen category. Despite their 43-year age difference, a source told People, "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."
The insider noted the lovebirds met while vacationing on St. Barts, a favorite destination for the Lee Simmons crew.
Aoki's shocking new relationship with Assaf isn't the first time she's dealt with internet critics. While studying at Harvard, Aoki also worked as a part-time model.
Internet critics questioned why she would choose that career path, despite Aoki having a history of modeling for her mother's clothing line, Baby Phat, as a child, as well as Kimora's own runway past.
One TikTok user asked, "You're so articulate and obviously educated .. how come u chose modeling?"
Aoki had time to answer and quickly shut down the notion that models are "uneducated and not articulate."
"Well, one, models aren't uneducated and not articulate, but two, I think what you're really getting at is, 'Why am I going into a field that doesn't necessarily require a degree or require a whole lot of book smarts when I have a lot of education?' Well, one, because I love it, and I think we should normalize liking something. You don't have to do what you're immediately good at," Aoki responded in a video.