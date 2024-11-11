Simon Cowell’s Boyband Search 'Well and Truly Dead' in Wake of Liam Payne Tragedy: 'There’s no Way He's Going There Now'

The source added: "Many of the singers turning up are cast-offs from bands that didn’t make it in previous talent shows. But perhaps more crucially, Simon has now to come to terms with the fact that maybe the era of the chart-topping boyband is over. It is devastating for him but he is a realist.

"It's not controversial to say gone are the days when four or five average-to-handsome boys were willing to queue up to audition to be part of The Next Big Thing, given individual makeovers that made them look even more similar, and go on to spend years dominating the charts."

The timing isn't ideal either, given that one of Netflix's current top shows is called Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam.