Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > King Charles III
Exclusive

Cancer-Hit King Charles 'Fuming' Over 'Ultra-Woke' Royal Honors Slavery Controversy: 'Changing the System is the Last Thing He Needs'

cancer hit king charles fuming
Source: MEGA

King Charles is considering 'radical changes' to the Royal honors system that aim to remove references to the UK’s colonial past but in private he is irked by the plan.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 1:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

King Charles is considering 'radical changes' to the Royal honors system that aim to remove references to the UK’s colonial past.

Under the proposed revisions, the term 'Empire' would be eliminated from British honors, allowing recipients of the OBE (Order of the British Empire) to choose alternative recognitions, such as the Order of British Excellence or the Order of Elizabeth, in tribute to the late Queen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officials view the OBE as an outdated title tied to the country’s colonial history, and discussions around these changes suggest a willingness to modernize the system.

Article continues below advertisement
cancer hit king charles fuming
Source: MEGA

King Charles is considering 'radical changes' to the Royal honours system, aiming to remove references to the UK’s colonial past.

Article continues below advertisement

In a new biography of the King, a senior palace official is quoted saying: "Any change is a matter for the government, but I think that they would find that this place was pretty open to the idea."

However, insiders say the changes have irked the monarch as he battles back to full strength after treatment for cancer and courtiers have branded the plan as "ultra-woke meddling" and the "last thing he needs".

One said: "It seems that all the go-gooders are now circling and want to consign the British honors system and all it stands for to history. It is ultra-woke meddling by the leftwing elite who have nothing else to expend their energies upon. It is the last thing the King needs as he recovers from cancer. In private, he is fuming."

Article continues below advertisement
cancer hit king charles fuming
Source: MEGA

In a new biography of the King, a senior palace official is quoted saying: 'Any change is a matter for the government, but I think that they would find that this place was pretty open to the idea.'

Article continues below advertisement

This potential overhaul follows mounting pressure from Caribbean Commonwealth nations, which have called for the UK to consider substantial reparations for the historical injustices of the slave trade.

During a recent royal tour of the South Pacifi, Charles addressed the Commonwealth Heads of Government in Samoa, firmly dismissing the notion of reparations.

King Charles emphasized the importance of learning from history while addressing the complex issues surrounding the UK's colonial past.

Article continues below advertisement
cancer hit king charles fuming
Source: MEGA

During a recent royal tour of the South Pacific, King Charles addressed the Commonwealth Heads of Government in Samoa, firmly dismissing the notion of reparations.

MORE ON:
King Charles III

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent gathering with Commonwealth leaders in Samoa, he stated: "None of us can change the past, but we can commit with all our hearts to learn its lessons."

He underscored the necessity for the Commonwealth to engage in open and respectful discussions on these challenging matters, highlighting a collective commitment to addressing historical injustices.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has made it clear that the government will not pursue reparations for slavery, indicating a firm stance on the issue amidst ongoing conversations within the association regarding the legacy of colonialism.

Article continues below advertisement
cancer hit king charles fuming
Source: National Theatre of Scotland / YouTube

British actor Alan Cumming previously refused honours over the 'toxicity of empire'.

Article continues below advertisement

Several figures have previously refused honours over the word empire, such as the British actor Alan Cumming who handed back the OBE he won in 2009 last year due to its association with the "toxicity of empire".

In 2003 after refusing an OBE, UK poet Benjamin Zephaniah, wrote: "Me? I thought, 'OBE me? Up yours'. I get angry when I hear that word 'empire'; it reminds me of slavery, it reminds of thousands of years of brutality."

Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, spoke of the "appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history" during a visit to Barbados in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
cancer hit king charles fuming
Source: MEGA

King Charles, when he was Prince of Wales, spoke of the ‘appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history’ during a visit to Barbados in 2021.

At the Commonwealth summit two years ago in Rwanda, he spoke of his sorrow over slavery and its legacy for Indigenous communities and said it was a "conversation whose time has come".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.