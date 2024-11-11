Cancer-Hit King Charles 'Fuming' Over 'Ultra-Woke' Royal Honors Slavery Controversy: 'Changing the System is the Last Thing He Needs'

King Charles is considering 'radical changes' to the Royal honors system that aim to remove references to the UK’s colonial past.

Under the proposed revisions, the term 'Empire' would be eliminated from British honors, allowing recipients of the OBE (Order of the British Empire) to choose alternative recognitions, such as the Order of British Excellence or the Order of Elizabeth, in tribute to the late Queen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officials view the OBE as an outdated title tied to the country’s colonial history, and discussions around these changes suggest a willingness to modernize the system.