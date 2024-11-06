Your tip
Pathetic Prince Andrew 'Using Queen's Corgis' to Stop Older Brother King Charles Chucking Him Out of $1.2M Royal Residence

Prince Andrew is said to be using late Queen Elizabeth's dogs to avoid eviction from King Charles.

Nov. 6 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew has stooped to a whole new low in a desperate bid to escape eviction from brother King Charles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced monarch is using his late mother Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis to shield him from being booted from his royal residence.

Andrew, 64, is said to be banking on his brother feeling guilty about displacing their mom's pups and hopes it will keep him from being evicted from his fancy digs at Windsor's Royal Lodge.

Andrew has cared for his late mother's corgis, Muick and Sandy. since her death in September 2022.

After Elizabeth died in September 2022, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, were tapped to care for the late monarch's two surviving corgis, Muick and Sandy.

Since then, the royal pups have lived with Andrew and Ferguson at the Royal Lodge. But as the ongoing feud between Andrew and Charles deepens, they face being tossed on the street along with their caretakers.

Now, sources claimed Andrew is using the dogs as leverage as a last attempt to keep his home.

Charles and Andrew have been at war over his Windsor residence, the Royal Lodge.

An insider revealed: "Andrew knows how much the corgis meant to their mother.

"He's banking on the fact that King Charles would never dare evict his brother if it meant displacing the dogs his mum loved so dearly."

Another spy added: "Andrew is pulling out all the stops.

"He's confident this emotional play will be enough to hold on to his residence!"

Sources claimed Andrew is using the corgi's as an 'emotional play' to avoid eviction from the Royal Lodge.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Andrew and Charles have been at war over the fate of the Royal Lodge for some time now.

Tensions have escalated amid Charles' cancer battle, with some insiders claiming he wants Andrew out so he can give Queen Camilla the royal digs as a dowager.

Andrew signed a 75-year lease on the property in 2003. While Charles did little to revise the provisions Elizabeth set out for Andrew when he ascended to the throne – including Andrew's being stripped of his military honors and use of HRH style in public after fallout from his close connection to Jeffrey Epstein and sexual assault allegations – he reportedly committed himself to "doing everything he could" to evict Andrew from the Royal Lodge, including cutting off his yearly allowance.

According to The Crown Estate, which oversees non-private royal properties, provisions in Andrew's lease stated the Duke of York would need to keep the lavish property in good standing to avoid any issues with his lease.

Meanwhile, the property, which was once regarded as the "jewel in the royal residential portfolio" was said to be in dire need of renovations.

Despite the lease's provisions regarding maintenance, one royal insider claimed Andrew has "let the roof collapse in on itself while watching TV and eating junk food".

The Royal Lodge is said to be in dire need of repairs, which goes against the provisions of Andrew's lease.

The monarch is reportedly exploring "two avenues" in which he can resolve the issue.

Charles is said to be willing to ease up on the matter if Andrew agrees to fully fund his millions of pounds per year security detail. The scandalous monarch would also lose any and all financial help from the King. This move is said to be a preferred method as it would push the Crown Estate to boot the Duke of York due to property negligence.

Another option would be for Andrew to move out of the Royal Lodge and into a smaller property, most likely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

