Pathetic Prince Andrew 'Using Queen's Corgis' to Stop Older Brother King Charles Chucking Him Out of $1.2M Royal Residence

Prince Andrew has stooped to a whole new low in a desperate bid to escape eviction from brother King Charles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced monarch is using his late mother Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis to shield him from being booted from his royal residence.

Andrew, 64, is said to be banking on his brother feeling guilty about displacing their mom's pups and hopes it will keep him from being evicted from his fancy digs at Windsor's Royal Lodge.