James Van Der Beek Set to Go Nude for 'The Real Full Monty' To Raise Awareness For Colorectal Cancer After Revealing His Devastating Diagnosis
James Van Der Beek is doing all he can to raise awareness for colorectal cancer, even stripping off his clothes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 47-year-old is joining the cast of The Real Full Monty for an upcoming TV special which will have the actor in the nude.
The special, debuting on December 9 on Fox, will be a two-hour special that will air in order to spread awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.
In a teaser clip previously shared, Van Der Beek showed off his best moves along other notable names including Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli, and others.
The program is based off a UK show of the same name, which has been on the small screen since 2017. It will follow six men as "they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance, where they will bare all in front of a live audience."
Van Der Beek will touch on how cancer has changed his life after he revealed he is fighting colorectal cancer.
According to an insider, the Dawson's Creek star "was very open and talked about his diagnosis with the other contestants' during filming, which took place earlier this year."
The source told Daily Mail: "He really wants to help others by doing this show. He's always thinking of other people and wants to make a difference."
- 'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek, 47, is 'Optimistic' After Being Diagnosed With Colorectal Cancer
- Real Reason James Van Der Beek Was Forced to Announce Cancer Diagnosis Early Revealed — With Family Hearing News in Media
- Real Reason James Van Der Beek Was Forced to Announce Cancer Diagnosis Early Revealed — With Family Hearing News in Media
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Earlier this week, Van Der Beek revealed his diagnosis, sharing: "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."
The 47-year-old added: "There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."
However, the TV star was forced to reveal his diagnosis sooner than expected.
He explained on Instagram: "There's no playbook for how (to) announce these things, but I'd planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon, to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms," and he had to go public when he "was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."
Van Der Beek continued: "I've been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before.
"I'm in a good place and feeling strong. It's been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I’m ready."
Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, share six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. He apologized to his family who found out about his cancer via the media.
He said: "Apologies to all the people in my life who I'd planned on telling myself.
"Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.