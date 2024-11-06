James Van Der Beek Set to Go Nude for 'The Real Full Monty' To Raise Awareness For Colorectal Cancer After Revealing His Devastating Diagnosis

The special, debuting on December 9 on Fox, will be a two-hour special that will air in order to spread awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.

In a teaser clip previously shared, Van Der Beek showed off his best moves along other notable names including Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, Dancing With the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli, and others.

The program is based off a UK show of the same name, which has been on the small screen since 2017. It will follow six men as "they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance, where they will bare all in front of a live audience."