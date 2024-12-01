Ellen DeGeneres Accused by Bitter Trump Ally Steve Bannon of 'Infesting' Britain After Fleeing U.S. With Partner Portia di Rossi in Wake of The Don's Election Victory

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claim the comedian's move across the pond to kick off her "retirement" is said to have nothing to do with Trump.

A source claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi had already listed their home for sale long before the GOP candidate defeated Kamala Harris.

They said: "Make no mistake about it. This is Ellen and Portia's retirement.

"Neither one of them have any projects lined up.

"Ellen really felt she had made her mark on the industry, but that was diminished when she was canceled over her alleged treatment of her staff.

"Then to have celebrities call her out one by one was so hurtful."