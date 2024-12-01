Ellen DeGeneres Accused by Bitter Trump Ally Steve Bannon of 'Infesting' Britain After Fleeing U.S. With Partner Portia di Rossi in Wake of The Don's Election Victory
Ellen DeGeneres was accused of "infesting the Cotswolds" by emigrating to the U.K. following the 2024 presidential election.
Former White House chief strategist and Donald Trump ally, Steve Bannon, claimed the former talk-show host decided to leave America in protest against the president-elect's second term in office.
Bannon accused DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, of "whining like little children" and deciding to "get the h--- out", vowing to never come back.
He said: "F--- them. They're not resilient… They had every advantage of state power.
"They had the high ground. And guess what, we broke them."
The former Trump aide also believes the president-elect's ally, Nigel Farage, will be Britain's next prime minister, with Reform U.K. overtaking the Tories at the country's upcoming general election.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claim the comedian's move across the pond to kick off her "retirement" is said to have nothing to do with Trump.
A source claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi had already listed their home for sale long before the GOP candidate defeated Kamala Harris.
They said: "Make no mistake about it. This is Ellen and Portia's retirement.
"Neither one of them have any projects lined up.
"Ellen really felt she had made her mark on the industry, but that was diminished when she was canceled over her alleged treatment of her staff.
"Then to have celebrities call her out one by one was so hurtful."
Trump mega-doner Elon Musk also criticized DeGeneres and de Rossi's decision to leave the U.S. and settle in the U.K. by quoting an X post that suggested DeGeneres might have inside knowledge of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' "Freak Off" parties, adding a skeptical emoji without further commentary.
Diddy was a frequent guest on DeGeneres' talk show.
The reactions to Musk's post were mixed, with some users referencing conspiracy theories involving Jeffrey Epstein, while others highlighted Musk's own alleged close ties to Combs.
Bannon was previously convicted in 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to a January 6 Capitol riot investigation.
He was released in October, having been incarcerated for four months at a Danbury, Connecticut, correctional facility.
Bannon took to his podcast and told his listeners: "The four months in federal prison not only didn't break me, it empowered me."