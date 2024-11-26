Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
'Selfish' Reason Why Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Are Really Fleeing U.S.: 'It's Because She's Toxic on TV — Nothing to Do With Trump!'

Composite photo of Ellen DeGeneres. Portia de Rossi.
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's U.K. move had nothing to do with Donald Trump's election win.

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

The truth behind Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi U.K. move has been exposed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian's move across the pond to kick off her "retirement" is said to have nothing to do with Donald Trump winning the presidential election like so many celebrities who have made similar moves alleged.

Instead, insiders claimed the former daytime TV host packed her bags to escape her "toxic" reputation.

ellen degeneres portia de rossi real reason for leaving us
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres and de Rossi have been spotted out and about in The Cotswolds.

DeGeneres, 66, and the actress, 51, stunned fans when they were spotted out and about in their new rural England town, the picturesque Cotswolds, amid reports they listed their Montecito, California, mansion for sale in the aftermath of the presidential election.

But sources pushed back and claimed the couple had already listed their home for sale long before Trump clinched the election.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "Make no mistake about it. This is Ellen and Portia’s retirement.

"Neither one of them have any projects lined up."

ellen degeneres portia de rossi real reason for leaving us
Source: MEGA

A source claimed the couple listed their California mansion for sale prior to the election.

A major factor in DeGeneres' "retirement" was said to be her less-than-appealing reputation and subsequent lack of jobs in Hollywood after she was accused of fostering a "toxic" workplace environment on her hit talk show.

The source continued: "Ellen really felt she had made her mark on the industry, but that was diminished when she was cancelled over her alleged treatment of her staff.

"Then to have celebrities call her out one by one was so hurtful."

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

ellen degeneres portia de rossi real reason for leaving us
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres was previously accused of fostering a 'toxic' environment on her talk show.

Despite being a beloved celebrity for decades, DeGeneres wasn't able to overcome the "toxic" allegations and her show aired its last episode on May 26, 2022.

Since then, DeGeneres has largely stayed out of the spotlight, though it appeared she was making an attempt at a comeback months ago when she debuted a new Netflix comedy special, For Your Approval, which aired in September.

In the special, DeGeneres even attempted to tackle the allegations head-on and joked she had been "kicked out of show business".

ellen degeneres portia de rossi real reason for leaving us
Source: MEGA

The couple joins other celebrities who left the U.S. after Donald Trump won the election.

Another source also confirmed DeGeneres and her wife were considering leaving the country for months.

They said: "With all the ill will towards her, she was looking to move away even before the election.

"And as things panned out with Trump winning, she is glad she is making the move and going to be away from the US.

"She has the one person that still loves her, Portia, and she is ready to leave everyone who in her mind left her hanging out to dry. If she considers it her retirement, so be it."

The insider added: "An enormous part of the US doesn't like her because of her sexual preferences, and others were turned off by her persona, which some perceived to be fake in the wake of the work place allegations."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

