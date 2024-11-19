Ellen DeGeneres Slammed by Ex-Staffers for 'Moaning About Health Instead of Apologizing' On Netflix Special: 'It Was All About Her'

Fallen daytime TV star Ellen DeGeneres has been slammed for moaning about her mental health battle after she was canceled for a toxic workplace atmosphere that included bullying and intimidation.

Former staffers have lined up to fire a broadside at her Netflix show For Your Approval, RadarOnline can reveal.

"But if I’m being honest, and I have a choice of people remembering me as someone who was mean or someone who was beloved," DeGeneres said to an audience of fans who attended the taping at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theater, she picked "beloved".

In the show, she made the case for her to be viewed with affection once again.