Dark Mafia Secret of Money-Crazed Youngest Marx Brother Revealed: Zeppo’s Links to Mobsters Up to Necks in Prostitution, Gambling and Murders

Silver screen funnyman Zeppo Marx was overshadowed by his siblings in life who grabbed most of the plaudits and headlines.

But in death, a new biography reveals the extent of his involvement with organized crime and mobsters who were involved in high-stakes gambling, drugs, prostitution, burglary, and murder, RadarOnline can reveal.

He was said to be the funniest of the Marx Brothers off-screen, yet he was eclipsed by Groucho, Chico and Harpo in comic masterpieces such as Duck Soup and Monkey Business.