'Sex and the City' Star Kristin Davis Shares Heartbreak Over Death of Dad After 10-Year Battle With Parkinson's
Sex and the City star Kristin Davis has shared a heart-breaking post on Instagram, accouncing her father passed away following a ten-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
RadarOnline.com can reveal her late father Tom Atkinson died "recently" and she went public with news of his death after her family, including mom Dorothy, got the chance to come together and celebrate his life.
Her emotional post read: "My Dad passed away recently and the family gathered for the celebration of his life that he had left detailed instructions for.
"He was born in a cabin on a river in North Carolina and ended up giving speeches all over the world about his research in psychology. He was born to be a teacher and loved it so much.
"He was brilliant and bright and people loved him. For the last decade he lived with Parkinson’s."
Kristin, 59, continued: "I think about the devotion with which my mother cared for him (and his doctors and nurses and home health care!) and I'm so grateful for the support he got, and the perseverance he showed in a very real and difficult struggle.
"I know many of you are probably caring for people in your life, and I know how my love and energy it takes.
"Thinking of our whole family and especially my Mom. We love you dad and we are so grateful you lit up our lives and left us with so much."
Davis' Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon also paid tribute to her friend's father in the comments section of her tribute.
Nixon, 58, wrote: "Kristin, this is so beautiful. He would be so proud to be honored by you in this way. And I know it means a lot to your mom, too.
"You were such a trooper at work both before and after he passed. I can imagine how very hard that much have been. You are and always have been such an amazing daughter to both your parents, as you are an amazing mom to both your kids.
"I know how much your mom needs your support now on top of everything else on your plate. I hope you can find time to be good to yourself and take the space to grieve for him for yourself. I love you."
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The Just Like That star is a single parent to her two adopted children Gemma Rose, 11, and Wilson, five.
The actress insists she is nothing like her character Charlotte York Goldenblatt, who has traditonal values including a desire to settle down with a partner and have a family.
Speaking to the Best Friend Energy podcast, she claimed while the "essence" of her personality is the same as Charlotte’s, they have fundamental differences.
Davis explained: “We have very different lifestyles, you know?
“I’m not married. I’ve never been married. It’s not my thing. I was never focused on it."
She added. “It was never like a goal, let's say.”
Despite never having had a wedding in real life, Davis admitted one of her favorite moments to film on the show was when her character tied the knot with first husband Dr. Trey MacDougal, played by Kyle MacLachlan.
She said: “I loved my first wedding.
"I’m not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it so I loved it.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.