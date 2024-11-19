'Sex and the City' Star Kristin Davis Shares Heartbreak Over Death of Dad After 10-Year Battle With Parkinson's

Davis' Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon also paid tribute to her friend's father in the comments section of her tribute.

Nixon, 58, wrote: "Kristin, this is so beautiful. He would be so proud to be honored by you in this way. And I know it means a lot to your mom, too.

"You were such a trooper at work both before and after he passed. I can imagine how very hard that much have been. You are and always have been such an amazing daughter to both your parents, as you are an amazing mom to both your kids.

"I know how much your mom needs your support now on top of everything else on your plate. I hope you can find time to be good to yourself and take the space to grieve for him for yourself. I love you."