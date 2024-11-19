Real Reason Behind Gwen Stefani's Bruising Nip/Tuck Regime Revealed: 'She's Gagging to Spice Things Up in the Bedroom With Hubby Blake Shelton!'
No Doubt songbird Gwen Stefani has been catching heat for her bizarre plastic fantastic appearance — and sources said she's remodeling herself to spice things up with husband Blake Shelton.
The Voice coach created a stir on the hit singing competition last month after ditching her trademark platinum locks for warm blond wavy tresses with prominent bangs.
Fans were quick to point out that she seemed to have had some nip/tucks, too.
Said a source: "Word is, Gwen got some tweaking done to her face – Botox, fillers, lasers, maybe more. It makes her feel pretty and turns Blake on."
With her high-pressure Volce gig, Stefani is feeling the need to "keep up" with the competition, explained the insider, adding: "In her view, she has to constantly strive to look her best or risk getting the boot."
As RadarOnline has reported, Stefani, 55, and Shelton, 48, are said to be having struggles in their high-profile marriage as they spend a lot of time apart and he seems to be losing his battle with the bulge.
"Blake has promised to get his bloat under control because it's good for their image and does wonders for their marriage," said the source.
"And Gwen's back on another surgery spree. They both want to look their best."
Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik told RadarOnline: "It appears Gwen has had some fillers to her outer cheeks, and her inner eyebrows are considerably higher, suggesting a forehead lift or a possible upper eyelid tuck.
"I do believe this is high-quality work. She has a youthful appearance."
