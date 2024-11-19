Home > News 'One Tree Hill' Star Dead Aged 35 — With His Devastated Partner Paying Tribute to Her 'Soon-to-be Husband' Source: Instagram Paul Teal's death was announced by his fiancée Emilia Torello. By: Mike Boyce Nov. 19 2024, Updated 6:31 a.m. ET

One Tree Hill star Paul Teal has tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer aged just 35. RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor's death was announced by his fiancée Emilia Torello in an emotional post on Instagram, in which she described Teal as "the most talented man I've ever met."

Source: Instagram Torello described Teal as 'the most talented man I've ever met.'

Teal, who played movie star Josh Avery in season seven of the series in 2009, was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer just seven months before his death in April 2024. He died in hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Torello said she believed Teal — despite his devastating diagnosis — could beat the disease due to his tenacity. She said: "When he set his mind to something, there was no stopping him. "He was the most diligent and dedicated person. I truly believed with all of my heart that he would come out the other side of this because of those traits. "That's what makes this loss even more tragic."

Source: Instagram Teal passed away from pancreatic cancer aged just 35.

Torello revealed the actor had filmed a brand new series for Starz, The Hunting Wives. during his cancer battle — and said being on set with his colleagues helped him fight his cancer. She announced his death in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing: "The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024. "Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. "You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. "While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day.

Source: Instagram Teal was diagnosed with the illness seven moths before he passed away.

"The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever." His former co-star Bethany Joy Lenz — who played Haley James Scott on the show — posted a tribute on November 17 saying she is 'gutted' by the loss. She wrote: "My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.

Source: Instagram Teal played movie star Josh Avery in One Tree Hill.

"I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook in 2006. "He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. "Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh - the sleazy movie star. "With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous. "We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short.

Source: Instragam Teal's ex-One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz paid tribute on Instagram.

"Here is a video of the few photos I have on my hard drive of Paul as the iconic Noah Calhoun in our little black "box production. "And the song is ‘Sunday Train’, Noah’s big solo, which we recorded that year with Paul singing. 'Now at 35, he’s taken another train. He was too young to die. Far too young. I’m gutted. 'Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season. Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable.

"@nicholassparks wrote this in The Notebook novel: “Summer romances end for all kinds of reasons. When all is said and done, they have one thing in common, they are shooting stars. A spectacular flash of light in the heavens. A glimpse of eternity. And in a flash… they’re gone.” "I’ll miss you, Paul. Thank you for sharing your light with us. @paulteal."