Loved-Up Reese Witherspoon's Ex-Husband Jim Toth 'Feeling Like a Bit Player' After Actress Moved on With Billionaire Oliver Haarmann

reese witherspoons ex jim toth feeling like bit player
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon’s ex Jim Toth feels like a ‘bit player’ as she moves on with billionaire Oliver Haarmann.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband Jim Toth was once a major Hollywood power broker — but he's said to be feeling more like a bit player now that the beauty has moved on with billionaire Oliver Haarmann.

The former CAA agent, 54, and The Morning Show star, 48, who were married from 2011 to 2023 and share son Tennessee, 12, remain on good terms.

But Witherspoon's new beau, 57, has Toth feeling like an also-ran in comparison.

"It's been humbling for Jim, who still sees Reese all the time and is very involved with co-parenting duties with her," a source told RadarOnline.

reese witherspoons ex jim toth feeling like bit player
Source: MEGA

Witherspoon and Toth, who were married from 2011 to 2023 and share son, Tennessee, remain on good terms.

"Jim was never fully happy being a talent agent but his years at CAA, and his eventual relationship with Reese, gave him clout and fame around town that have totally evaporated in the last few years."

Toth was also a major force in helping the Legally Blonde star build her production company, Hello Sunshine, which they sold in 2021 for nine figures.

"You have to credit Jim for the money he made while they were married," a friend of the one-time couple added.

"He came out of the marriage with tens of millions of dollars and Reese still has hundreds of millions of her own.

reese witherspoons ex jim toth feeling like bit player
Source: MEGA

An insider said Toth was a major force in helping the Witherspoon build her production company, Hello Sunshine, which they sold in 2021 for nine figures.

"But now he's having to cope with the fact that Reese has taken up with an actual billionaire, Oliver Haarmann, a guy who is more successful than Jim by any possible metric."

After the divorce, people were expecting Toth to reinvent himself and turn his millions into billions, said another souce.

They added: "Unfortunately, that hasn't happened.

reese witherspoons ex jim toth feeling like bit player
Source: MEGA

According to a source, After the divorce, people were expecting Toth to reinvent himself and turn his millions into billions.

"Now he's just like any other single dad driving his kid to sports practice, and you can really see it all over Jim's face that it doesn't feel good – the poor guy is a shadow of his former self."

