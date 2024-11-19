Loved-Up Reese Witherspoon's Ex-Husband Jim Toth 'Feeling Like a Bit Player' After Actress Moved on With Billionaire Oliver Haarmann

Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband Jim Toth was once a major Hollywood power broker — but he's said to be feeling more like a bit player now that the beauty has moved on with billionaire Oliver Haarmann.

The former CAA agent, 54, and The Morning Show star, 48, who were married from 2011 to 2023 and share son Tennessee, 12, remain on good terms.

But Witherspoon's new beau, 57, has Toth feeling like an also-ran in comparison.

"It's been humbling for Jim, who still sees Reese all the time and is very involved with co-parenting duties with her," a source told RadarOnline.