Christina Aguilera, 43, Stokes Fears She's 'Going Far too Far' With Brutal Regime of Nips and Tucks
Christina Aguilera is turning herself into a real-life Barbie doll thanks to her obsession with nipping, tucking and losing weight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Said a source: "Christina's gone so far with this transformation fans don't even recognize her."
When the “Dirrty” diva burst onto the music scene in 1999, she wasn't the buxom babe she is today.
Despite once claiming to be all about self-acceptance, the yo-yo dieter is now dodging rumors that she's climbed on the Ozempic weight-loss bandwagon.
Aguilera's rep denied she's had extensive nip/tucks, but the source noted: "She wanted this Barbie look, and she's achieved it. But at what cost?
"People are genuinely worried she's heading toward a plastic surgery nightmare and will become Hollywood's next Catwoman if she doesn't slow down."
According to Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, the 43-year-old pint-sized powerhouse could have even had a facelift.
"I suspect she's had a modified ponytail lift with a chin implant," Dr. Placik told RadarOnline.
"I do believe she's had some jawline contouring as well."
Added the insider: "There are plenty of people in Christina's life who are begging her to stop, but she's convinced this is what she needs to look good and stay relevant."
