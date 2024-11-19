Your tip
Christina Aguilera, 43, Stokes Fears She's 'Going Far too Far' With Brutal Regime of Nips and Tucks

Source: MEGA

Aging pop star Christina Aguilera sparks concern with her intense cosmetic surgery regimen.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Christina Aguilera is turning herself into a real-life Barbie doll thanks to her obsession with nipping, tucking and losing weight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Said a source: "Christina's gone so far with this transformation fans don't even recognize her."

Source: MEGA

The 43-year-old Genie in a Bottle star recently shed 40 pounds, but that's far from the only change she's made, according to friends.

Said a pal: "She looks like any other generic influencer with a plastic face and body. She seems determined to surgically alter every inch of herself."

Source: INSTAGRAM

When the “Dirrty” diva burst onto the music scene in 1999, she wasn't the buxom babe she is today.

Despite once claiming to be all about self-acceptance, the yo-yo dieter is now dodging rumors that she's climbed on the Ozempic weight-loss bandwagon.

Source: MEGA

Aguilera's rep denied she's had extensive nip/tucks.

Aguilera's rep denied she's had extensive nip/tucks, but the source noted: "She wanted this Barbie look, and she's achieved it. But at what cost?

"People are genuinely worried she's heading toward a plastic surgery nightmare and will become Hollywood's next Catwoman if she doesn't slow down."

According to Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, the 43-year-old pint-sized powerhouse could have even had a facelift.

Source: MEGA

A plastic surgeon said Aguilera may have even had a facelift.

"I suspect she's had a modified ponytail lift with a chin implant," Dr. Placik told RadarOnline.

"I do believe she's had some jawline contouring as well."

Added the insider: "There are plenty of people in Christina's life who are begging her to stop, but she's convinced this is what she needs to look good and stay relevant."

