Actor Ryan Gosling played the younger version of Noah in the iconic film about a young couple that falls head-over-heels in love, goes their separate ways and reunites years after they both are convinced their one-time budding summer romance is over.

"We go to reshoots, and now it's one of those things where mama's pissed and I had asked her, 'Can you do it, mom?' She goes, 'I can do anything,'" Cassavetes recalled.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"I promise you, on my father's life, this is true: Teardrops came flying out of her eyes when she saw [Garner], and she burst into tears. And I was like, OK, well, we got that ... It's the one time I was in trouble on set."