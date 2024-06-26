'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey's Ex Peter Thomas Faces 5 Years in Prison Over Unpaid Taxes

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband, Peter Thomas, is facing up to five years in prison after being accused of failing to pay over $2.5 million in employment taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Thomas, who owned and operated several nightclubs and lounges, including Club One in Charlotte, North Carolina, and two Bar One locations in Miami Beach and Baltimore, allegedly collected nearly $2 million in trust fund taxes from the wages of his employees but didn't turn them over to the Internal Revenue Service.