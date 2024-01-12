‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas’ Miami Restaurant Lost Eviction Lawsuit Days Before His DUI Arrest

Bar One was sued by its landlord Bentley Bay Retail over alleged unpaid rent and fees. Thomas claimed he was working on handling the debt, but the landlord said the money never came through.

Thomas agreed to cough up $505k. He said he would provide proof of wire transfer by December 26.

At the hearing on December 26, the judge granted Bentley Bay’s request to evict Bar One after Thomas failed to send proof of a wire being sent.