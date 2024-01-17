Your tip
‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas Vows To Reopen Miami Restaurant Bar One Within 'Three Weeks' Following Eviction Order

peter thomas outside his former miami bar
Source: @PETERTHOMASHOA/INSTAGRAM
Jan. 17 2024, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas vowed to reopen his Miami Beach bar/restaurant – despite his business losing an eviction lawsuit.

Thomas, 63, told RadarOnline.com he expected to open the doors to Bar One within weeks and brushed off any public perception that he has a frayed relationship with the landlord, Bentley Bay, who sued him for non-payment of rent.

“I’ve had that venue for five years; I’ve paid over $600,000 a year for rent and then decided to put it on hold and I’ve worked with that landlord since 1995 so they know me extremely well – over six venues,” Thomas told us.

peter thomas and cynthia bailey red carpet
Source: MEGA

Cynthia Bailey with ex-husband Peter Thomas before their break up.

“Nobody does business with somebody for 30 years, over six venues and we are at war with each other. It’s not that type of party. It’s much deeper than that. It’s a lawsuit against the landlord and the condo association and I got caught up in the middle of that and I stepped down for a minute. So, if anybody does any investigation, they will see what it really is.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2022, Bar One's landlord sued over an alleged 6-figure debt owed for unpaid rent and other outstanding fees.

Last month, a Florida judge granted a default judgment against Thomas’ Bar One after the business failed to cough up $505k it had promised to pay.

rhoa star cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas arrested dui pp
Source: Credit Cobb County Sheriff

Thomas was arrested for DUI in an Atlanta suburb on January 9, 2024.

“Any right of Tenant or any other person claiming by or through Tenant to occupy the commercial real property located at 520 West Avenue, Unit Commercial-1, Miami Beach, Florida 33139 (the “Premises”) is hereby terminated,” the order read. “Landlord is hereby awarded possession of the Premises.”

The order also instructed the local authorities to “remove all persons and personal property forthwith from the Premises and put Landlord in possession of it,” according to court documents.

peter thomas and cynthia bailey
Source: MEGA/@PETERTHOMASHOA/INSTAGRAM

Thomas vowed to re-open his Miami Beach bar/restaurant within three weeks.

Thomas told RadarOnline.com he planned to reopen at the same location “in the next three weeks.”

The eviction drama unfolded just days before Thomas was handcuffed on January 9, 2024, for alleged DUI and other charges in an Atlanta, Georgia suburb. Thomas exclusively told RadarOnline.com he plans to fight the charges and claimed the field sobriety test was flawed.

cynthia bailey ex husband peter thomas tax arrested
Source: MEGA

Thomas claims he will re-open the restaurant despite an eviction order.

