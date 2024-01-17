‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex Peter Thomas Vows To Reopen Miami Restaurant Bar One Within 'Three Weeks' Following Eviction Order

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas vowed to reopen his Miami Beach bar/restaurant – despite his business losing an eviction lawsuit.

Thomas, 63, told RadarOnline.com he expected to open the doors to Bar One within weeks and brushed off any public perception that he has a frayed relationship with the landlord, Bentley Bay, who sued him for non-payment of rent.

“I’ve had that venue for five years; I’ve paid over $600,000 a year for rent and then decided to put it on hold and I’ve worked with that landlord since 1995 so they know me extremely well – over six venues,” Thomas told us.