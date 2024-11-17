Catfighting 'Sex and the City' Co-Stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker 'Just Can't Let Go' Of Long-Running Feud: 'Their Friends Feel Like They're Being Forced to Choose Sides'

Sex and the City co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker can't stop squabbling even though it's been ages since they worked together — and they still go to extreme lengths to avoid running into each other, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Said a source: "The bad blood's still very much a thing for these two, and that's a struggle for their friends who feel they're being forced to choose sides."

The two have fought for years over salaries, producer credits and Kim's refusal to participate in a third Sex and the City movie.