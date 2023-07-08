'And Just Like That ...' Star Sarah Jessica Parker 'Frustrated' Kim Cattrall Has 'Stolen the Show' With $1 Million Cameo: Sources

Kim Cattrall's highly anticipated return as Samantha Jones on the Sex and the City reboot has fans buzzing, but insiders claim it has put Sarah Jessica Parker on edge.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that sources close to the lead actress, who plays love life columnist Carrie Bradshaw, said that she has been fretting over her series And Just Like That … while Cattrall popped in for a single, million-dollar scene.