Chris Noth Felt 'Iced Out' by Sarah Jessica Parker and 'SATC' Costars After Assault Scandal
Chris Noth felt "iced out" by on-screen love interest Sarah Jessica Parker and their fellow Sex and the City costars in the wake of his assault scandal, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.
The 68-year-old actor, known for his portrayal of Mr. Big, has been persona non grata among the cast after multiple women came forward with shocking accusations, insiders claimed.
Noth has repeatedly denied the allegations, but sources told RadarOnline.com that he feels SJP and the others owe him an apology for the "rude behavior" he has endured.
"He's not invited to their parties. He doesn't get greeting cards or happy birthday texts," an insider said. "He wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold."
The source claimed that Noth, who insisted all of his sexual encounters were consensual, feels slighted considering he was never charged with a crime.
In 2021, Noth was dropped by his agency after being accused of sexual assault by two women. He also lost his role on The Equalizer and had his Peloton commercial pulled as a result of the serious accusations.
"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth said in a statement. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
The tipster said that Noth finds it extra galling how the And Just Like That... crew recently "bent over backward" for "returning frenemy Kim Cattrall, which makes their treatment of him stink even worse" years after he starred on Sex and the City.
As we previously reported, Noth's character died from a heart attack in the season 1 premiere of the reboot.
"It is true they are no longer in contact, but as for the concerns you reference … there are no concerns," a rep for Noth told RadarOnline.com.