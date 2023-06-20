Still No Love Lost: Cynthia Nixon Puts Kim Cattrall in Her Place Over 'And Just Like That' Return — 'It's Really Just a Small Little Cameo'

"It was a conversation that Michael and I were having with the studio. It wasn't something I learned," Parker said, noting that Samantha brought her own flair to the show.

"The conversation, where it happens in the story, it's a rather sentimental moment that happens. And I think it's just a nice way of continuing a friendship that is alive and well."

King said they were all disappointed about the leak involving Samantha's return after the bombshell in season 1. "My goal was for everybody's heads to blow off at home, out of surprise," King shared. "But I guess the fact that we were able to keep Big's death a secret ― maybe you only get one 'universe protecting you from a leak' in your career, and I had it."