Still No Love Lost: Cynthia Nixon Puts Kim Cattrall in Her Place Over 'And Just Like That' Return — 'It's Really Just a Small Little Cameo'
Kim Cattrall's highly anticipated return as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That … had fans jumping for joy, but her comeback may not be all that it's cracked up to be, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, addressed Cattrall's revival on the spinoff after the latter publicly stated that she refused to revisit her character after the second film following reports of behind-the-scenes drama — primarily with costar Sarah Jessica Parker.
"My overwhelming thought at the moment is that I'm so deeply disappointed that someone leaked it to the press," Nixon told The Wrap, explaining that it may be underwhelming for some viewers hoping to see Samantha get back in the mix.
"It was going to be such a wonderful surprise," Nixon explained. "I just worry that there's been all this buildup, and it's really just a small little cameo."
Parker also explained that she had a part in the decision and creative process, debunking rumors that it happened without their involvement.
The show's leads and executive producers Parker, Nixon, and costar Kristin Davis all confirmed they discussed the cameo with showrunner Michael Patrick King before it came to fruition.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Truth About Kim’s 'SATC' Return: Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Did Not Film Cameo Together, Nor Did She Speak to Any Co-stars
- Shading SJP? Kim Cattrall Reunites With 'SATC' Designer As Off-Screen Feud With Sarah Jessica Parker Lingers Ahead Of Reboot's Season 2
- Choosing Sides? Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Hocus Pocus' Costar PRAISES Kim Cattrall After 'SATC' Drama
"It was a conversation that Michael and I were having with the studio. It wasn't something I learned," Parker said, noting that Samantha brought her own flair to the show.
"The conversation, where it happens in the story, it's a rather sentimental moment that happens. And I think it's just a nice way of continuing a friendship that is alive and well."
King said they were all disappointed about the leak involving Samantha's return after the bombshell in season 1. "My goal was for everybody's heads to blow off at home, out of surprise," King shared. "But I guess the fact that we were able to keep Big's death a secret ― maybe you only get one 'universe protecting you from a leak' in your career, and I had it."
Cattrall previously explained why she didn't sign on the dotted line for a third SATC movie in 2017, telling one social media user that she will always hold a special place in her heart for Samantha.
"She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years," the actress wrote in part, adding, "I want a less hectic life."