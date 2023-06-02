Truth About Kim’s 'SATC' Return: Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker Did Not Film Cameo Together, Nor Did She Speak to Any Co-stars
There was no real soothing of the cold war between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.
While fans rejoiced in the news that Cattrall will reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That, she did so without seeking or speaking with arch-enemy Parker, nor any of the co-stars, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
“This was an amazing publicity boost for And Just Like That but it is not like it patched any open wounds between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall,” a production source said.
Cattrall shot her hush-hush scene in New York City on March 22, we are told.
The scene centers around Cattrall, 66, alone in the back of a town car during which she is filmed having a phone conversation with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.
No paper trail was left of the scene either — her name never even appeared on a call sheet — in a move designed to avoid tipping off show workers beforehand.
Season 2 will premiere on the newly rechristened Max, formerly HBO Max, with 11 episodes on June 22.
Cattrall was cut out of the much-hyped season one of And Just Like That when writers jettisoned her to London to run her public relations business.
"I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough," Cattrall told The Guardian in August 2019.
“I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no."
During an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall also claimed she was “never friends” with her Sex and the City co-stars.
"We’ve been colleagues and, in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be," the actress said at the time.