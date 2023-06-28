Kim Cattrall Says HBO Boss Called Her Directly for 'Just Like That' Cameo, Bypasses Sarah Jessica Parker

Actress Kim Cattrall revealed the head honcho of HBO bypassed Sarah Jessica Parker and personally called her to discuss an appearance in the second season of the hit spin-off Just Like That, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cattrall discussed the highly anticipated reprisal of her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones while on The View. SATC fans were pleasantly surprised by the news of Cattrall's cameo after her absence from the spin-off's first season.

Cattrall infamously refused to be in the SATC revival and publicly sparred with Parker, the show's star and executive producer.