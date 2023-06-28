Kim Cattrall Says HBO Boss Called Her Directly for 'Just Like That' Cameo, Bypasses Sarah Jessica Parker
Actress Kim Cattrall revealed the head honcho of HBO bypassed Sarah Jessica Parker and personally called her to discuss an appearance in the second season of the hit spin-off Just Like That, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cattrall discussed the highly anticipated reprisal of her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones while on The View. SATC fans were pleasantly surprised by the news of Cattrall's cameo after her absence from the spin-off's first season.
Cattrall infamously refused to be in the SATC revival and publicly sparred with Parker, the show's star and executive producer.
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin gushed over the cameo as she tried to pry as much info out of Cattrall on the role as possible.
Griffin told Cattrall that she and Just Like That fans alike were "thrilled" about her upcoming scene, which was met by roaring applause from the studio audience.
"I know you can't tell us much, but what can you share with us?" Griffin asked the HBO star.
Cattrall took a breath before sharing her thoughts about rejoining her old castmates.
"Well, it's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?" Cattrall said as she crossed her arms and tapped a finger to her head in a thinking motion. "Hmmm... let me get creative."
Cattrall revealed that one of the "creative" requests she came up with and relayed back to the HBO boss was regarding iconic costume designer Patricia Fields, who worked on Sex and the City.
"One of those things was to get Pat Field back," Cattrall said with a smile. "Because I just thought, if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that kind of Samantha style."
The audience broke out in applause once again when Cattrall said, "I gotta push it" with her Just Like That wardrobe.
"And we did," Cattrall added, teasing more cheers from the crowd.