Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At 'Sex and the City' Fan's Claim She ‘Disliked’ Kim Cattrall The actress responded after announcing the 'Sex and the City' reboot.

Speaking out! Sarah Jessica Parker responded to an Instagram commenter on Sunday, January 10, who claimed the 55-year-old actress “disliked” her former Sex and the City costar Kim Cattrall.

The Failure to Launch star’s reply came just after announcing that the famed HBO series would be rebooted for the network’s streaming service, HBO Max, bringing back the iconic characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes. “I couldn’t help but wonder … where are they now?” Parker captioned a social media clip teasing the new series, set to be titled And Just Like That. She tagged SATC actresses Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the post, noticeably leaving out Cattrall, 64.

“She didn’t tag Samantha Jones,” one fan commented on the post. Another responded, “They dislike each other.”

After responding to many excited fan comments, Parker hit back and denied having any bad blood with Cattrall. “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” the actress said. “Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Cattrall, for her part, has been adamant in the past about not reprising her role as Samantha Jones. “I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough,” she told The Guardian in August 2019. I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.”

During an October 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Cattrall also claimed she was “never friends” with her SATC costars. “We’ve been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be,” the actress said at the time.