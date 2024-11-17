Your tip
'Below Deck' Captains Lee Rosbach and Sandy Yawn Launch Sea War As Reality TV Pair 'Can't Stand Each Other'

Nov. 17 2024

Rough weather is rocking the boat on Bravo's seafaring series Below Deck as a storm brews between Captain Lee Rosbach and Captain Sandy Yawn, who stars on the spinoff Below Deck Mediterranean.

Rosbach, 75, recently broadsided Yawn when a fan asked him who his least favorite co-star was during his Nightcap meet-and-greet tour, and he named Yawn.

"I don't like her," he said, adding: "Normally I don't have to like people to work with them, I can work with almost anyone.

"If they do their job – keyword do your job – do it property and I can put up with almost anything", Rosbach said, without specifying what he meant.

"I don't know what to say", Yawn, 59, said about the barrage. "I don't know what I did."

The naval battle appears to be related to their professional interactions.

Although there had been minor salvos fired between the two over the years regarding how they handled various incidents on the show, it seems their relationship came completely loose from its moorings in 2022.

That's when Yawn took Rosbach's place for the filming of part of season 10 of Below Deck because he was recovering from back surgery.

While she was at the helm, yawn fired stew Camille Lamb without telling him in advance, and Rosbach is apparently still grudgy.

When asked about repairing their relationship, the crotchety captain issued yet another fusillade: "You'd probably spend a better chance of seeing God twice in the next 30 seconds than that happening."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

