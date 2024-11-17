Nervy Nicole Kidman 'Finally Being Helped to Reunite with Adopted Kids' by Her Daughters and Husband

Nicole Kidman has been wringing her hands for years over how to reunite with her adopted kids – and now daughters Bella Cruise and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban are helping to bring the blended family together finally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Big Little Lies star Nicole, 57, has not been seen in public with Bella, 31, or Connor, 29, the children she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise, in 16 years, but sources said she has reason to hope that's about to change.

Bella's support of half-sister Sunday Rose at the 16-year-old's first runway walk at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris marked the first melting of the ice.