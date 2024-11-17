Nervy Nicole Kidman 'Finally Being Helped to Reunite with Adopted Kids' by Her Daughters and Husband
Nicole Kidman has been wringing her hands for years over how to reunite with her adopted kids – and now daughters Bella Cruise and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban are helping to bring the blended family together finally, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Big Little Lies star Nicole, 57, has not been seen in public with Bella, 31, or Connor, 29, the children she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise, in 16 years, but sources said she has reason to hope that's about to change.
Bella's support of half-sister Sunday Rose at the 16-year-old's first runway walk at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris marked the first melting of the ice.
Explained the source: "It's an open secret that Nicole has been quietly working behind the scenes towards this for a very long time.
"She was trying to put together a plan last year for get-together in the U.K., but it didn't work out.
"To have Bella and Sunday take the baton and put this in motion is a dream come and she couldn't be prouder of them."
Nicole also shares daughter Faith, 13, with current husband Keith Urban.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Sources said the connection between Sunday Rose and Bella will be the push needed to make Nicole's dream of having a truly blended family a reality.
As RadarOnline has previously reported, Nicole has been estranged from her adopted kids ever since she and Cruise were divorced in 2001.
The children remained loyal to their dad and were raised as Scientologists.
Added the insider: "It's not something Nicole talks about but of course there have been whispers for years about the state of her relationship with Connor and Bella.
"Nicole is always quick to insist they're fine but there's no doubt she's been longing to have more involvement in both Bella and Connor's lives.
"To have Bella show this public support for Sunday Rose speaks volumes. It's a huge step and Nicole is overjoyed."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.