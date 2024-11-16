Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Joe Biden's White House Smile Sparks Fevered Rumors He Secretly Voted for Trump and is 'Glad' Kamala Harris Lost Election

Photo of Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden smiled during Donald Trump's visit to the White House.

By:

Nov. 16 2024, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joe Biden's smile during Donald Trump's recent visit to the Oval Office has led to several new conspiracy theories surrounding the president's vote in the 2024 election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a number of critics have suggested the commander-in-chief may have secretly rooted against his own vice president, Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden white house smile secretly voted donald trump kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden had a meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Article continues below advertisement

Biden was all smiles when he welcomed President-elect Trump back to the White House on Wednesday, November 13, for a nearly two-hour meeting as part of the transition process – a formality the former president chose not extend to Biden in 2020.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the meeting "substantive" and said the two men discussed national security and domestic policy issues.

At the top of the meeting, with reporters present for only a moment, the two men shook hands.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden white house smile secretly voted donald trump kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan suggests President Joe Biden wanted Donald Trump to win.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent episode of his self-titled podcast, Joe Rogan pointed out how Biden appeared surprisingly happy during his interaction with Trump.

He told his listeners: "Do you know what one of my f------ favorite things of this whole election cycle has been? Yesterday, when Biden and Trump sat down in the White House.

"Biden voted for Trump. I guarantee it. I f------ guarantee it. I never saw that dude so happy in his f------ life. He lost. His party lost. He was happy."

He went on to compare the warm reception to when Barack Obama greeted Trump after his win in 2016. He claimed the 44th president looked "exasperated" at the time.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @joeroganhq/X
Article continues below advertisement

Rogan joked: "I guarantee you, I guarantee you that Mother f----- was happy. He had a giant smile on his face. He said, 'Welcome back' to him.

"I thought it was 'Hitler', I thought he was 'dangerous'!

"It's so nuts, man. It's so nuts. All the different things that happened during this election are wilder than anything you've ever seen in a f------ movie."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump unmask beautiful blonde duffle bag portable printer
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Rogan isn't the only one who thought the meeting between Trump and Biden seemed suspicious.

Mary Trump, the president-elect's niece, accused the incoming Trump administration of bringing fascist rule and claimed Biden and the Democratic Party are complicit in it.

She took to X on Friday and wrote: "To President Biden and all elected Democrats: Stop playing by rules that no longer exist. At this point, it's not just spinelessness, it's complicity.

She followed up her comments on her Nerd Avengers livestream and told her viewers: "I do not understand how we can be sitting here listening to Democratic leaders pretending that this is just business as usual."

"I guess if we were talking about...some non-seditionist Republican who won who wasn't an adjudicated rapist, and convicted felon and who hadn't stolen government documents ... Okay, I guess we could say that it's very important that we continue to go by the traditions and the rules and a peaceful transfer of power but why go out of our way to normalize this stuff?"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.