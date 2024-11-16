Joe Biden's White House Smile Sparks Fevered Rumors He Secretly Voted for Trump and is 'Glad' Kamala Harris Lost Election

In a recent episode of his self-titled podcast, Joe Rogan pointed out how Biden appeared surprisingly happy during his interaction with Trump.

He told his listeners: "Do you know what one of my f------ favorite things of this whole election cycle has been? Yesterday, when Biden and Trump sat down in the White House.

"Biden voted for Trump. I guarantee it. I f------ guarantee it. I never saw that dude so happy in his f------ life. He lost. His party lost. He was happy."

He went on to compare the warm reception to when Barack Obama greeted Trump after his win in 2016. He claimed the 44th president looked "exasperated" at the time.