Kamala Begging Voters For Donations Still — After Election Thumping and Pulling in Over $1Billion

Vice President Kamala Harris has been begging voters for donations still — even after the major loss in the 2024 presidential election against Donald Trump.
In just months, her campaign broke a record and raised over $1 billion after it was announced she would be replacing Joe Biden in the race to the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Over a week after the election wrapped, the campaign is still seeking more donations via email and text.
One of the text messages, that was allegedly sent Tuesday, “Hi Team, It’s Kamala, The election isn’t what we wanted, but I will never give up the fight.
"And right now there are still a number of critical races across the country that are either too close to call, or within the margin of recounts or certain legal challenges.”
According to two campaign officials, the donation requests are meant for the Democratic National Committee to help assist with state recounts or curing ballots.
However, the requests for donations have raised questions as the record-breaking fundraising campaign raised more than $1 billion in less than four months after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.
Many campaign officials have questioned that request for donations and suggested the money could allegedly go towards paying off the massive debt.
A senior campaign official called it "appalling," while another said it was "disgusting."
Users took to X to mock Harris for the request — even though she raised over $1 billion.
One user wrote: "Are you kidding me? SKamala Harris is asking for donations to fund a recount. Seriously?"
Another claimed: "Harris is sending me emails to help pay off her huge balance for her failed election. They are looking for funds to pay off their debts to the celebrities who sold their souls to perform for her.
A third user alleged: "Kamala Harris wants a vote RECOUNT. What’s even more hilarious is that she’s asking for CAMPAIGN DONATIONS to do it. Could it be that she’s just bamboozling her supporters to try to pay for the $20 million in debt she ran up??!"
A fourth said: "Kamala Harris sending me an email today *still* asking for donations."
After the humiliating loss to Trump, a Democratic National Convention (DNC) official declared that the Harris campaign was $20m in debt.
As previously reported, Harris' campaign dropped a massive amount of money on celebrity influencers, radical activist groups, and private jets.
According to Federal Election Commission filings, Harris' campaign made two payments of $500,000 to Oprah Winfrey’s production company.
Other celebrities who supported Harris and made appearances at her rallies include Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Bruce Springsteen.
