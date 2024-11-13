Women Split Over Trump: How Even Females are at War Over Don's Election Amid Accusations He'll Set Feminist Movement Back Decades

President Donald Trump's historic election win has left the country at war over the outcome.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that even females are butting heads over Trump's victory against Democrat candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.

President Donald Trump 's historic win has left the country at war over the shocking outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump was announced as the 47th President.

This left many Democrat female voters with the belief other women voted against their self-interest — especially since Harris could have been the first woman to lead the nation in its nearly 250-year history.

During rallies and on social media, many females proudly showed their support for Trump despite his history of alleged sexism and his support for the end of Roe v. Wade.

Following a brutal election season, Donald Trump was announced as the 47th President.

Users on X shared their thoughts after Trump's landslide victory.

One user wrote: "Women voting for Trump disgust me."

A second said: "Women voting for Donald Trump are a disgrace to womanhood. You should be ashamed. And your lack of empathy and hindsight is astounding."

A third penned: "Any woman who voted for Trump should be ashamed. God help their daughters, granddaughters, nieces, etc."

A fourth added: "Shame on her for voting for Trump. She should be ashamed of herself. Especially when it sounds like she has children. She doesn’t support women or her children’s future."