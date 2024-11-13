Women Split Over Trump: How Even Females are at War Over Don's Election Amid Accusations He'll Set Feminist Movement Back Decades
President Donald Trump's historic win has left the country at war over the shocking outcome of the 2024 presidential election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that even females are butting heads over Trump's victory against Democrat candidate Vice President Kamala Harris.
Following a brutal election season, Donald Trump was announced as the 47th President.
During rallies and on social media, many females proudly showed their support for Trump despite his history of alleged sexism and his support for the end of Roe v. Wade.
This left many Democrat female voters with the belief other women voted against their self-interest — especially since Harris could have been the first woman to lead the nation in its nearly 250-year history.
Users on X shared their thoughts after Trump's landslide victory.
One user wrote: "Women voting for Trump disgust me."
A second said: "Women voting for Donald Trump are a disgrace to womanhood. You should be ashamed. And your lack of empathy and hindsight is astounding."
A third penned: "Any woman who voted for Trump should be ashamed. God help their daughters, granddaughters, nieces, etc."
A fourth added: "Shame on her for voting for Trump. She should be ashamed of herself. Especially when it sounds like she has children. She doesn’t support women or her children’s future."
Tiffany Justice, who is the co-founder of Moms for Liberty — a conservative organization — said to the New York Times that Trump's victory is “the liberation of women out of the dark days of so-called feminism.”
She added: “Every woman who feels like Donald Trump is going to be bad for their lives may want to just wait a minute and stop listening to the mainstream media and listen to what President Trump does."
In the days since the election, women have been blaming fellow women for the outcome of the election — especially women in media.
During MSNBC's election night coverage, Joy Reid said: "Black voters came through for Kamala Harris. White women voters did not."
On The View, co-host Sunny Hostin blamed "uneducated white women" for Trump's historic victory against Harris.
She stated: "Black women tried to save this country again last night. What we did not have is white women—who voted about 52 percent, right, for Donald Trump—uneducated white women is my understanding."
Social media users have since urged ABC to fire Hostin for her comments.
After the election wrapped, exit polls show that 45 percent of female voters cast ballots for President Trump.
This was Trump's second victory against a female opponent — he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
