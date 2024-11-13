Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Tom Brady

Tortured Tom Brady: Retired NFL Icon Admits it 'Sucks' to Be His Son And Says He's 'Screwed Up a Lot as a Parent' — As His Ex Gisele Bündchen Is Snapped Hiding Baby Bump With Massive Purse

Composite photo of Tom Brady and
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady discussed his issues with 'parenting'.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Brady has admitted there's still a lot for him to learn about being a parent.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the retired NFL legend has opened up about the childhood lessons he brings into his own parenting style and admitted that he’s “screwed up a lot” as a dad over the years.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady retired nfl icon screwed up parent gisele bundchen baby bump
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady has two sons and a daughter with Gisele Bündchen.

Article continues below advertisement

During his appearance at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City on Tuesday, November 12, Brady, 47, acknowledged the unique struggles his kids might face due to his iconic NFL career.

The football icon said there's a need for his and Gisele Bündchen sons, Jack, 17, and Benjamin, 14, along with his daughter, Vivian, 14, to overcome sky high expectations put on them.

The former Patriot quarterback said that Jack aspires to be a basketball player but joked: "Unfortunately, he jumps as high as I do."

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady retired nfl icon screwed up parent gisele bundchen baby bump
Source: MEGA

Tomy Brady at a game with his daughter, Vivian.

Article continues below advertisement

Brady also said he would support whatever passion his kids want to pursue.

He said: "The blessings my parents gave me was when I was that long shot as a kid who was a backup quarterback on a freshman team … they never said, 'Man, don't do that. It's gonna be too hard. Let's do something different. Let’s think about another backup plan.'

"They kind of said, 'You know what, go for it. Whatever you wanna be, go for it.' And that’s probably my parenting style.

"I tell [Jack], 'Dude, you’re gonna be a stud.' I said, 'Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you're gonna be jumping higher, you're gonna be dunking.' Whether he does or not, who cares? But I want him to know that his dad's got his back."

MORE ON:
Tom Brady

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady retired nfl icon screwed up parent gisele bundchen baby bump
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady knew about Gisele Bündchen before the news broke.

Article continues below advertisement

The former NFL star also said that he’s "screwed up a lot as a parent" over the years, but he tries to be "dependable and consistent" with his "three amazing kids".

Brady and Bündchen, 44, divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The model is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady retired nfl icon screwed up parent gisele bundchen baby bump
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen tried to hide her baby bumb behind her bag.

A source told Us Weekley Brady knew about Bündchen's pregnancy before it became public.

The insider told the outlet: “When Gisele told the kids about her pregnancy, she made sure to let Tom know as well.

"This happened a few months ago. She wanted to give him that courtesy and knew the kids would tell him either way."

According to the source, Brady was "shocked" by his ex-wife’s pregnancy news but is "ultimately happy" for her.

They claimed: "It was hard to digest at first. He knows Gisele is a great mom and was destined to be a mom."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.