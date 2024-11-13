Tortured Tom Brady: Retired NFL Icon Admits it 'Sucks' to Be His Son And Says He's 'Screwed Up a Lot as a Parent' — As His Ex Gisele Bündchen Is Snapped Hiding Baby Bump With Massive Purse

Brady also said he would support whatever passion his kids want to pursue.

He said: "The blessings my parents gave me was when I was that long shot as a kid who was a backup quarterback on a freshman team … they never said, 'Man, don't do that. It's gonna be too hard. Let's do something different. Let’s think about another backup plan.'

"They kind of said, 'You know what, go for it. Whatever you wanna be, go for it.' And that’s probably my parenting style.

"I tell [Jack], 'Dude, you’re gonna be a stud.' I said, 'Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you're gonna be jumping higher, you're gonna be dunking.' Whether he does or not, who cares? But I want him to know that his dad's got his back."