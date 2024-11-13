Tortured Tom Brady: Retired NFL Icon Admits it 'Sucks' to Be His Son And Says He's 'Screwed Up a Lot as a Parent' — As His Ex Gisele Bündchen Is Snapped Hiding Baby Bump With Massive Purse
Tom Brady has admitted there's still a lot for him to learn about being a parent.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the retired NFL legend has opened up about the childhood lessons he brings into his own parenting style and admitted that he’s “screwed up a lot” as a dad over the years.
During his appearance at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City on Tuesday, November 12, Brady, 47, acknowledged the unique struggles his kids might face due to his iconic NFL career.
The football icon said there's a need for his and Gisele Bündchen sons, Jack, 17, and Benjamin, 14, along with his daughter, Vivian, 14, to overcome sky high expectations put on them.
The former Patriot quarterback said that Jack aspires to be a basketball player but joked: "Unfortunately, he jumps as high as I do."
Brady also said he would support whatever passion his kids want to pursue.
He said: "The blessings my parents gave me was when I was that long shot as a kid who was a backup quarterback on a freshman team … they never said, 'Man, don't do that. It's gonna be too hard. Let's do something different. Let’s think about another backup plan.'
"They kind of said, 'You know what, go for it. Whatever you wanna be, go for it.' And that’s probably my parenting style.
"I tell [Jack], 'Dude, you’re gonna be a stud.' I said, 'Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you're gonna be jumping higher, you're gonna be dunking.' Whether he does or not, who cares? But I want him to know that his dad's got his back."
The former NFL star also said that he’s "screwed up a lot as a parent" over the years, but he tries to be "dependable and consistent" with his "three amazing kids".
Brady and Bündchen, 44, divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The model is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
A source told Us Weekley Brady knew about Bündchen's pregnancy before it became public.
The insider told the outlet: “When Gisele told the kids about her pregnancy, she made sure to let Tom know as well.
"This happened a few months ago. She wanted to give him that courtesy and knew the kids would tell him either way."
According to the source, Brady was "shocked" by his ex-wife’s pregnancy news but is "ultimately happy" for her.
They claimed: "It was hard to digest at first. He knows Gisele is a great mom and was destined to be a mom."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.