Kaia Gerber Reveals She Acts the Airhead As It's 'Fun' To Watch How People React To Her Playing the Bimbo
Hollywood actress Kaia Gerber admits she fakes being a bimbo for her own amusement and enjoys watching people react to her faux ditzy behavior.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Batman star, 23, deliberately puts on the act to catch people out.
Speaking to Vogue, Gerber said: "It is quite entertaining... to see them react to me."
The model also admits, despite her glamorous appearance, she's a nerd at heart, revealing she organizes her house by printing labels with her label maker in a bid to de-stress.
And when she's completed her tidying, Gerber says: "I open a drawer and start organizing."
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Gerber's three-year relationship with Elvis actor Austin Butler, 33, is worrying her famous parents, Cindy Crawford, 58, and Rande Gerber, 62, who fear she could waste the "best years of her life."
Her parents reportedly had a serious conversation with The Bikeriders actor about his intentions with their daughter, questioning his readiness to commit long-term.
An insider revealed: "Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family, but the fact is he isn't.
“After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years, he's shown no sign of asking her to get engaged.
"They don't think for a minute he isn't serious about her, but he's 33, and isn't it time he thought about settling down?"
Kaia and Austin were first seen together in December 2021, shortly after her split from Jacob Elordi.
Austin was in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens before dating the young model.
The actor was also briefly linked to his Elvis co-star Olivia DeJonge and Nosferatu actress Lily-Rose Depp before he met Kaia.
They made their relationship public in March 2022 at W Magazine's pre-Oscars party.
Despite a few public appearances and displays of affection, the couple has maintained a relatively private relationship.
Sources claimed the actor assured Gerber his intentions towards Kaia were honorable but requested more time.
He pointed out how Kaia is only 23, but her father "gently shot back with the fact that these are the best years of her life".
Despite these discussions, Kaia and Austin have been spotted on low-key dates in New York City, sparking speculation about the state of their relationship.
In February, Kaia told the Wall Street Journal she wanted to keep her personal relationships private.
She said: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."
The model recently spent her 23rd birthday without Austin, prompting speculation their relationship was on the rocks.
However, the Oscar nominee was busy filming his upcoming movie Caught Stealing in New York with Matt Smith at the time.
