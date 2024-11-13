Kaia Gerber Reveals She Acts the Airhead As It's 'Fun' To Watch How People React To Her Playing the Bimbo

RadarOnline.com revealed last month Gerber's three-year relationship with Elvis actor Austin Butler, 33, is worrying her famous parents, Cindy Crawford, 58, and Rande Gerber, 62, who fear she could waste the "best years of her life."

Her parents reportedly had a serious conversation with The Bikeriders actor about his intentions with their daughter, questioning his readiness to commit long-term.

An insider revealed: "Rande and Cindy both love Austin and think of him as family, but the fact is he isn't.

“After dating their daughter Kaia for over three years, he's shown no sign of asking her to get engaged.

"They don't think for a minute he isn't serious about her, but he's 33, and isn't it time he thought about settling down?"