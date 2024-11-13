Your tip
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Stuck in 'Hellish Situation' After Kamala Harris Failed to Trounce Trump in U.S. Election

Split photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Markle and Harry are worried about what's next for them following Trump's win.

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's victory has Prince Harry and Megan Markle concerned over their future in America moving forward.

The President-elect vowed to consider deporting Harry over his visa issues and previous drug use, which has the couple uncertain of what's next, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince harry and meghan markle star power
Source: MEGA

Markle and Harry are worried about their future in America.

A source claimed: "They feel very torn about what to do next, they honestly thought Kamala Harris would get in and they would be friends with the President - this is a hellish situation for them.

"Harry's worried about deportation happening, he's worried about leaving. Meghan fears Harry having to leave the US too."

The insider added: "They're both feeling very unsettled right now, what with everything going on in America, plus all the pressure on them do to well with their projects"

kamala harris laugh
Source: MEGA

The couple was expected to be put at ease by a Harris victory, but plans changed after Trump won.

The insider, speaking to New UK magazine, continued: "They have to perform in 2025 as companies like Netflix won't stand for anything that isn't a huge hit because of all the money they've paid them."

The pair received $96million from the streaming service for their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, and invested their earnings in a property portfolio, buying a new $4.7million home in Portugal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry has been called out for his previous drug use, putting his visa application in the spotlight.

Prince Harry

Conservative Heritage Foundation think-tank previously filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security, questioning whether Harry's visa application for his January 2020 stateside move was properly vetted.

The lawsuit was filed after the 40-year-old admitted in his Spare memoir that he'd taken drugs including cocaine and magic mushrooms when he was younger. The Heritage Foundation asked his records to be made public

All United States visa applicants need to disclose current and past drug use.

In September, however, a judge ruled that Harry's application should remain private.

However, with Trump headed for the White House in January, Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, are worried the 78-year-old's upcoming changes can lead to an appeal of the judge's decision.

Earlier this year, Trump was asked on GB News whether Harry should get special treatment and said: "No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."

When the former reality star was asked whether that meant "not staying in America," Trump responded: "Oh, I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."

donald trump slams nfl rule change
Source: MEGA

Trump has vowed to look into Harry's visa application.

Harry, however, might be in luck as Trump's son Eric recently shared: "I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing. I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy."

The 40-year-old added: "Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are doing all they can to get back on the country's good graces.

UK PR specialist Mark Borkowski claimed: "There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. Harry is 'going back to basics' with a formula that worked well for him as a Royal Family member, but there’s also the realization that the couple’s 'star power' wasn’t as successful as they hoped.

"They had to change the narrative."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

