Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'Star Power' Has 'Totally Gone Out' After Series of Brutal Hollywood Takedowns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's star power is waning as they desperately try to make themselves relevant to audiences in the U.S.

The pair need to stay relevant in the second era of Donald Trump who already has the prince in his sights over what he sees of his betrayal of the Queen by fleeing his home in England for a new life with former Suits star Meghan in California, RadarOnline can reveal.

Harry and Markle were brutally savaged by a PR expert who claimed the reason the couple are embarking on solo projects now is due to the fact that their "star power wasn’t as successful as they hoped".