Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 'Star Power' Has 'Totally Gone Out' After Series of Brutal Hollywood Takedowns

prince harry and meghan markle star power
Source: MEGA

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 8:20 a.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's star power is waning as they desperately try to make themselves relevant to audiences in the U.S.

The pair need to stay relevant in the second era of Donald Trump who already has the prince in his sights over what he sees of his betrayal of the Queen by fleeing his home in England for a new life with former Suits star Meghan in California, RadarOnline can reveal.

Harry and Markle were brutally savaged by a PR expert who claimed the reason the couple are embarking on solo projects now is due to the fact that their "star power wasn’t as successful as they hoped".

prince harry and meghan markle star power
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have adopted a new business strategy after making a series of solo appearances in recent weeks.

Harry went on a solo tour in New York, London and southern Africa to promote causes close to him, while Markle was seen attending events linked to her own projects.

Now UK PR specialist Mark Borkowski has claimed there is a reason that caused their business separation.

prince harry and meghan markle star power
Source: MEGA

He said: "There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. Harry is 'going back to basics' with a formula that worked well for him as a Royal Family member, but there’s also the realization that the couple’s 'star power' wasn’t as successful as they hoped.

"They had to change the narrative."

Meanwhile, another expert praised the couple's latest move and said they will both benefit from their brand separation.

prince harry and meghan markle star power
Source: MEGA

Doug Eldridge, a celebrity branding and marketing expert and the founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News: "This is akin to splitting aces at the poker table: together you’d think they’re unbeatable — and normally they would be — but oftentimes it’s better to play two separate hands with an ace as an anchor.

"Right now, when you see Harry and Meghan together, it conjures an immediate association to the drama, none of which is positive: leaving the Royal Family, the tell-all book, the sit-downs, the negativity.

"By contrast, when seen separately, they can almost play their hand, just like the pair of aces you split at the table."

prince harry and meghan markle star power
Source: MEGA

He added that when Harry appears solo he can present himself as the "charming guy he was always thought of "while Meghan can be "free to brand her forthcoming line of goods".

And a source told The ­Hollywood Reporter that Markle ruled her office with a rod of iron.

The insider said: “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-­makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person—no airs at all—but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible."

prince harry and meghan markle star power
Source: MEGA

The couple have struggled to hold on to staff in recent years.

And in a stinging takedown of the couple on Hollywood industry site Puck, which declared Harry and Meghan’s reported $100 million Netflix deal one of the "worst" of the "peak TV period," and added that it was not expected to be renewed when it expires next year.

The couple have struggled to hold on to staff in recent years, with Harry’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, quitting after three months. Kettler’s departure reinforced a damaging narrative that the couple are bad bosses. Previously, employees of the couple in the U.K. were said to have called themselves the "Sussex Survivors' Club".

Markle dismissed bullying allegations as a smear after her former aide, Jason Knauf, complained that she "always" had someone "in her sights".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

