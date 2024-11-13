Draining the Swamp? Trump's Shock Cabinet Appointments of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Spark 'Conflict of Interest' Worries

Musk also posted a clip of his chat with Tucker Carlson where he declared that government largesse is so rampant, citizens won't even notice it's gone.

He said: "There are around 428 federal agencies. There's so many that people have never even heard of.

"I think we should be able to get away with 99 agencies."

Musk added in his Tuesday night post: "99 Federal agencies is more than enough" and emphasized the slashing was not a "threat to democracy" but a "threat to bureaucracy" - claiming he would be open to suggestions.

He wrote: "All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency.