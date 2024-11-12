Trump 'Determined' to Make 'Full Disclosure' of Government Alien Files That Have Been Buried for Decades, Says U.S. Congressman
Donald Trump is committed to keeping the American people informed about once-classified documents about UFOs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Congressman Tim Burchett, 60, claimed he and Trump, 78, have discussed the possibility of aliens existing in the universe.
Burchett told NewsNation: “President Trump will move toward total disclosure, and that's what's going to have to happen."
He continued: “We have these government bureaucrats who keep saying they don't exist... the best pilots in the world are telling us these things are flying within close proximity to their aircraft. In my conversations with the President-elect, I'm convinced that's what he wants (full disclosure) and that he trusts the American public.”
In his interview with Joe Rogan, 57, Trump and the popular podcaster chatted about extraterrestrials.
Trump stated: “There is a lot of interest in the people coming from space, you know . . . I have to be honest, I have never been a believer, but I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people, perfect. I mean, great pilots, great everything. And they said we saw things sir that were very strange, like a round ball. But it wasn’t a comet or a meteor it was something, and it was going four times faster than an F-22 which is a very fast plane.
He added: “There’s no reason not to (believe)."
Aside from flying saucers, Trump was vocal about his strong stance on illegal immigration during his campaign. RadarOnline previously reported a spokesperson for Trump shared that he hopes to remove undocumented civilians from the U.S.
"On day one, he's going to open the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in American history," Karoline Leavitt confirmed to Fox News. "This man is already working around the clock."
Trump referenced President Dwight D. Eisenhower's "mass deportation of people" when discussing how he would carry out his plan.
Trump told Time: "I will be complying with court orders. And I'll be doing everything on a very legal basis, just as I built the wall. You know, I built a tremendous wall, which gave us great numbers."
He continued: "I also was willing to do far more than I said I was going to do. I was also and am willing to — they should have completed the wall. I completed what I said I was going to do, much more than I said I was going to do. But as you do it, you realize you need more wall in different locations, locations that, at one point, people thought you wouldn't be able to — you wouldn't need."
Trump will transition into power in January of next year, but leading up to the inauguration, the billionaire will be supported by his family. His granddaughter Kai, 17, praised her grandfather's commitment to "Making America Great Again."
Kai admitted: "I'm extremely proud of him, and I think he deserves it more than anybody in the whole entire world. He really has worked his butt off every single day for the past eight years."
She added: "He's such an incredible person and such a unique person. He just fights every single day for America over and over and over again. He will never give up. There is no other way to describe him but incredible."