'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador and Ex John Janssen Set For Court War After Warring Exes Demand Jury Trial in $75,000 Loan Battle

Janssen has claimed that Beador is refusing to repay the loans after the split — but she is denying she agreed to pay him back.

Beador's attorney stated: “[John] and [Shannon] were in a romantic relationship for over 4 years. During the relationship, the parties regularly shared their finances and assisted each other with certain financial contributions.

“After the relationship soured and eventually ended, [John] now claims that $75,000 he provided Defendant during the relationship were loans, subject to specific yet unidentified loan terms such as interest, attorney fees, repayment timing and the like. Defendant denies that said monies were loans, but were simply monies shared during the relationship."

The Bravo star requested all claims be dismissed and in addition, Janssen to be ordered to pay her legal fees.