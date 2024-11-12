'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador and Ex John Janssen Set For Court War After Warring Exes Demand Jury Trial in $75,000 Loan Battle
Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador's court war against ex-boyfriend John Janssen has officially reached a breaking point as the former lovers are demanding their battle go before a jury.
The exes demanded their $75,000 loan battle go before a jury at a trial after they told the court they did not believe meditation would make a difference in their fight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents, Beador requested that she fight her ex at a trial — she believes it will last three to five days while Janssen expects it to last two days.
As it's been previously reported, Janssen sued his ex-girlfriend and claimed she owes him $75,000 from two loans he provided during their romance.
One of the loans was for her facelift procedure — which was $40,000.
The second loan was for $35,000.
Janssen has claimed that Beador is refusing to repay the loans after the split — but she is denying she agreed to pay him back.
Beador's attorney stated: “[John] and [Shannon] were in a romantic relationship for over 4 years. During the relationship, the parties regularly shared their finances and assisted each other with certain financial contributions.
“After the relationship soured and eventually ended, [John] now claims that $75,000 he provided Defendant during the relationship were loans, subject to specific yet unidentified loan terms such as interest, attorney fees, repayment timing and the like. Defendant denies that said monies were loans, but were simply monies shared during the relationship."
The Bravo star requested all claims be dismissed and in addition, Janssen to be ordered to pay her legal fees.
Beador and Janssen split after nearly four years of dating — which she claimed "blindsided" her.
The reality star said at the time: "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story.
"He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."
Since the split, Janssen has moved on and is engaged to her RHOC costar Alexis Bellino — a romance that has shaken up the Bravo franchise.
Just one month before Janssen announced his engagement to Bellino, Beador did not hold back her feelings on the whirlwind romance.
She stated: “I just think that the way Alexis and John have publicly displayed their relationship, I would have maybe been a little bit more quiet about it. I have been more quiet on social media.
"I don’t choose to live my entire life and choose to make my arguments with people publicly. If you’re so happy, just be happy. And you don’t need to advertise it.”
