Donald Trump Gearing Up for 'Largest Deportation of Immigrants' on First Day as He Appoints Brutal Border Czar Tom Homan
President-elect Donald Trump is already putting his campaign promises into action.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the right-wing leader is planning to execute the most extensive mass deportation the United States has ever seen on the first day he's in office following his January 20, 2025, inauguration.
"On day one, he's going to open the largest deportation of illegal immigrants in American history," a Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed to Fox News. "This man is already working around the clock."
To help him make his plans a reality, the businessman has recruited former acting head of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, Tom Homan, as his border czar. "We're going to concentrate on the worst of the worst," he told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "It's going to be a lot different to what the liberal media is saying it's going to be."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump, 78, pointed to President Dwight D. Eisenhower's "mass deportation of people" for how he would proceed with the process and expressed that he wanted to use the National Guard and the military to help him.
"I will be complying with court orders," he emphasized to Time in an interview. "And I'll be doing everything on a very legal basis. I have great respect for the Supreme Court."
Since the Republican politician clinched victory against Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, he's been putting his upcoming administration together. However, Trump took to his Truth Social account to make it clear who he will not be asking to join his team in the White House.
"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," he wrote. "I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country."
The former South Carolina governor, who ran against Trump in the Republican primary, shared the message while adding, "I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."
When it comes to choosing who will be working for him in the new cabinet, insiders close to the former reality star say he will only be picking people who are loyal and have not gone against him.
"There is a desire to not have people with presidential ambitions," an official from the first Trump administration told Politico. "He got burnt by Mike previously, and by Haley, and his foreign policy views are not aligned with the president."
One of the former president's lawyers Mike Davis took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make it clear that Trump has a specific time this time around.
"Before asking me for help, I am going to ask you to provide me specific and concrete evidence of your loyalty to Trump," he penned. "If you cannot provide a lot of that, stop asking me. Political appointments require both competency and loyalty."