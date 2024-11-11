Donald Trump Gearing Up for 'Largest Deportation of Immigrants' on First Day as He Appoints Brutal Border Czar Tom Homan

To help him make his plans a reality, the businessman has recruited former acting head of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, Tom Homan, as his border czar. "We're going to concentrate on the worst of the worst," he told The Sunday Times in a recent interview. "It's going to be a lot different to what the liberal media is saying it's going to be."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump, 78, pointed to President Dwight D. Eisenhower's "mass deportation of people" for how he would proceed with the process and expressed that he wanted to use the National Guard and the military to help him.

"I will be complying with court orders," he emphasized to Time in an interview. "And I'll be doing everything on a very legal basis. I have great respect for the Supreme Court."