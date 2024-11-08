How Disturbing Conspiracy Theory 'Links' Between Kamala Harris, 'Diddy' and Jeffrey Epstein Were Used to Help Donald Trump Win the White House

One image showed Diddy with his ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton at a red carpet event, but the image was photoshopped to have Harris's face superimposed upon Hylton's body.

Another showed Harris and her ex-boyfriend Montel Williams at an event together, with Williams’s face swapped out for Diddy’s.

The only public proof of any real interaction between Harris and Diddy comes from one tweet in which she thanks him for supporting her 2020 election campaign, where she was campaigning to be Joe Biden's Vice President.

She wrote on X: "Thank you, @Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night.

"There's a lot at stake for our communities right now, and it's critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities."