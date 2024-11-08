How Disturbing Conspiracy Theory 'Links' Between Kamala Harris, 'Diddy' and Jeffrey Epstein Were Used to Help Donald Trump Win the White House
Donald Trump used Kamala Harris' links with Sean 'Diddy' Combs to win the election, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans of the president-elect have been parroting the association on social media, as well as coming up with a wild conspiracy theory regarding the pair.
They believe Harris has amassed a huge A-list following, including Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, as the celebrities stuck a deal with the Vice President not release tapes of them attending Diddy’s notorious "freak-off" parties or his other debauched bashes.
Diddy, who is currently behind bars awaiting trial for sex trafficking changes, has previously been pictured with Beyonce and once dated Lopez, although there is no proof any of these celebrities engaged in anything illegal or untoward with the disgraced music producer.
But that hasn't stopped Trump's fans pushing the conspiracy online, likening Diddy to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who reportedly had sex tapes of famous people, including Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton.
As one X user claimed: "Every time I see a celebrity who is fired up for Kamala, I can't help but wonder if they're doing it because they need whatever tapes they're on, from Diddy and Epstein, to stay hidden."
Last month, two altered images of Diddy and Harris did the rounds on social media, only for fact checkers to publicly denounce them as altered.
One image showed Diddy with his ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton at a red carpet event, but the image was photoshopped to have Harris's face superimposed upon Hylton's body.
Another showed Harris and her ex-boyfriend Montel Williams at an event together, with Williams’s face swapped out for Diddy’s.
The only public proof of any real interaction between Harris and Diddy comes from one tweet in which she thanks him for supporting her 2020 election campaign, where she was campaigning to be Joe Biden's Vice President.
She wrote on X: "Thank you, @Diddy, for hosting this town hall last night.
"There's a lot at stake for our communities right now, and it's critical we bring to the forefront how coronavirus is perpetuating racial inequality and health disparities."
The conspiracy theory was given even more weight when it was parroted by Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr, on his Triggered podcast earlier this week.
He said: "We're seeing unprecedented amounts of pay-for-play again.
"Again, none of this is organic. It's a paid influencer operation. Know that.
"The celebrities who aren't getting paid are getting probably paid in another way because they're either on an Epstein list or a Diddy party list or both.
"We all saw that, how magically Diddy gets busted, and all of a sudden everyone's endorsing the Democrat, just out of nowhere."
Regardless of whether it had any impact, the conspiracy theory is still gaining traction, even now the results are in.
Harris has yet to acknowledge the disinformation campaign.
