Trump Tackling NFL: Don’s First Order of Business Is Blasting Dynamic Kickoff Rule — Demanding League 'Get Rid of It!'

The updated kickoff rule was designed to "resemble a typical scrimmage play by aligning players on both teams closer together and restricting movement to reduce space and speed" as well as "promote more returns".

All NFL teams agreed to revision of the kickoff format.

In an effort to reduce the "unacceptable injury rate", players on the kicking team are now required to line up on the receiving team's 40-yard line, instead of behind the kicker.

Additionally, the kicking team players "cannot move until the ball hits the ground or player in the landing zone or the end zone" and kickers "cannot cross the 50-yard line until ball touches the ground or player in landing zone or end zone".