Trump Branded 'As Bad as King Henry VIII’ As He'll 'Change Laws on a Whim' — Just Like Head-Chopping Royal Tyrant

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Homeland star, 53, claimed the Tudor king, famous for having six wives - two of which were executed, shares many similarities with the President-elect, especially in regards to grabbing more power.

Donald Trump has been compared to King Henry VIII by British actor Damian Lewis.

Lewis plays Henry VIII in a new BBC series on UK television called Wolf Hall and said the monarch became "ever more paranoid, worried, disillusioned by the people around him".

He added Henry VIII's reformation of parliament in 1529, which gave him more control over the nation, meant "every whim of his, every impulse was legitimised through the legislative power of parliament".

Lewis, 53, said this meant he could "essentially do what he wanted to do".

He added: "I don't know if that reminds you of anyone currently out there in the political forum.

"But we've seen what's happened to the Supreme Court in America."