Best Online Casinos Canada – Top CA Casino Websites for Real Money Games in 2024
With a mix of established classics and new rising stars, the best online casinos in Canada deliver top-notch games, fast payouts, and great bonuses.
The choice is indeed vast, but we’re here to narrow it down for you.
We reviewed over 100 casino sites, and after all the testing, Jackpot City took the number one spot – though it narrowly edged out several other excellent Canadian gambling sites.
Let’s have a look at the top 10 picks, shall we?
Best Online Casinos Canada
Jackpot City: Best overall
Crownplay: Excellent live dealer tables
Lucky7even: Instant payouts
Kingmaker: Over 6,000 online slots
Neospin: $10,000 and 100 FS welcome bonus
Skycrown: Best for table games
Spinch: Fantastic mobile apps
Casino Infinity: Ideal for beginners
Qbet: Best casino for sports betting
Roosterbet: Impressive loyalty rewards
So, these are the top 10 online casinos in Canada. Now, it’s time to find out a little more about them and choose the one that suits you the best.
1. Jackpot City - Best Online Casino in Canada Overall
Pros:
C$1,600 in welcome bonuses
10 daily free spins to win C$1M
Hundreds of Microgaming slots
Dedicated iOS and Android apps
Live casino games from Evolution Gaming
Cons:
Desktop site design could use an update
No Mastercard withdrawals available
Our list of the best online casinos Canada offers starts with Jackpot City. Established back in the 90s, this one truly managed to stay at the top of the game after all these years. Here’s why.
Choice of Games: 4.9/5
Jackpot City offers a bit more than 500 games and while you might find other online casinos in Canada with a larger selection, few can match this level of quality.
You don’t even need to dive into the games to know they are top-notch (though we did anyway). The list of software providers speaks volumes, featuring some of the best names in the industry, like Microgaming and Evolution Gaming.
This means you’re in for some of the best gaming experiences, including an impressive lineup of progressive jackpot slots.
On top of that, their live casino selection is next level, featuring roulette, blackjack, and game shows. This online casino Canada covers just about every type of casino game, and it’s the definition of "all killer, no filler." You won’t be stuck sorting through boring games here.
Bonus Offers & Promotions: 4.9/5
As a new Jackpot City player, you can claim up to C$1,600, spread across four 100% deposit matches of up to C$400 each. You only need to deposit C$10 each time to start cashing in on the offer.
You’ll also get 10 free spins every day, and who knows? One spin could win you a jackpot worth C$1,000,000. Not too shabby, right?
On top of this, Jackpot City has a loyalty reward program that can be pretty rewarding, plus daily bonuses through ‘Daily Offers’, which include things like free spins, deposit matches, and more.
Other Casino Features: 4.9/5
Our favourite way to play at Jackpot City is through their downloadable mobile apps for iOS and Android. It features all the games and the smooth design makes it satisfying to use. The desktop site is easy to use as well, but some of the graphics don’t feel so exciting.
There’s a 24-hour payout window for all transactions, and the quickest ways to get paid out are through iDebit, InstaDebit, and MuchBetter. VISA, Interac, and eCheck are pretty speedy too, but just a heads-up – you can’t cash out with Mastercard.
Final Score: 4.9/5
It’s just one or two small details holding back Jackpot City from a perfect score by our rankings. But with over 25 years of experience under its belt, the level of quality here definitely reflects its long-standing success in the online gambling industry.
2. Crownplay - Best Canadian Online Casino for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
Hundreds of live casino games
Exciting game shows from Pragmatic Play
C$4,500 and 350 free spins bonus
Over 10 banking methods
Also supports sports betting
Cons:
Higher minimum withdrawals for some payments
No actual mobile app to download
There are lots of great live dealer casino sites in Canada right now, but no other site can quite match what Crownplay has to offer.
Choice of Games: 4.8/5
There are thousands of games to play at Crownplay, but the best part of the collection is live dealer options. Whether you’re into roulette, blackjack, or baccarat, you’ll have more choices than you can imagine.
What really caught our attention is the ‘All Around the World’ section which offers games from all over the world, including Germany, Italy, Greece, and more. It’s a great way to enjoy some global flavour – so why not invite a few international friends to join in the fun?
Game providers at this Canadian casino include heavyweights like Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, arguably the two biggest names in the industry.
Bonus Offers & Promotions: 4.9/5
Crownplay doesn’t disappoint when it comes to bonuses. You can grab a C$4,500 welcome package, 350 free spins, and a bonus crab when you first create an account.
This offer will be available on the first four deposits and to unlock each of them, you have to fund your account with C$30 or more.
A handful of extra offers are available as well, including a live 25% cashback up to C$300 – just one of the reasons we named it the best live dealer casino. Each weekend, you can scoop up a reload bonus of C$1,050 and 50 spins or jump into the live madness tournament.
Other Casino Features: 4.8/5
There’s an impressive selection of 14 banking options that you can use to place your deposits at Crownplay. While the list is mostly filled with eWallets, it also features a few cryptocurrencies, credit cards, vouchers, and more.
Payouts usually take about a day, but ID verification can take up to several days before you can cash out. So, it’s a good idea to tackle that right after signing up.
The mobile compatibility is a little compromised though, as there is no actual app to download. As a result, the mobile site isn’t as user-friendly and a few games might be missing.
Final Score: 4.8/5
The huge array of live casino games at this online casino Canada is sure to catch the eye, but it’s not just the games that make the site stand out. There are fantastic bonuses and payment options to check out as well.
3. Lucky7even - Fastest Payouts of All Canadian Online Casinos
Pros:
Offers instant payouts for several methods
Features daily and monthly casino tournaments
C$3,000 and 200 free spins for new players
Lucky Spin Wheel with up to C$10,000 prizes
Over 5,000 casino games to choose from
Cons:
Live chat connects you to the bot first
Restricted access to some info until you sign up
We’ve been there and we know that waiting for days for your winnings can feel like an eternity. Thankfully, we have found a fantastic solution called Lucky7even – one of the best online casinos with instant payouts.
Choice of Games: 4.8/5
Lucky7even boasts thousands of games, with a significant number being slots. Many of these feature in-game free spin bonus rounds that give you a shot at those attractive max payouts.
We particularly recommend Rich Wilde, TNT Bonanza, and Book of Dead, all of which come packed with exciting bonus features.
If you’re in the mood for something more laid-back, Lucky7even has plenty of relaxed slot games to enjoy, along with a variety of progressive jackpots.
And if you want to take a break from slots altogether, then make sure to check out a few dozen live casino and video poker games.
Bonus Offers & Promotions: 4.7/5
The current welcome bonus at Lucky7even is worth up to C$3,000 and 200 free spins.
It’s spread out over your first four deposits, with the first one not requiring a bonus code to trigger. For the other three deposits, remember to use the codes PLAY2, PLAY3, and PLAY4.
After this, you can snag even more bonus cash and free spins through the Lucky Spin feature. On Tuesdays, there’s a reload bonus that can net you up to 110 free spins. You can even buy extra free spins and more goodies through the bonus store.
Other Casino Features: 4.7/5
Lucky7even offers a solid selection of payment methods, including eWallets, cards, and cryptocurrencies, with most payouts being pretty much instant.
There’s no actual app to download here for iOS or Android, but we did find that most of the games are available to play through the mobile site.
Final Score: 4.7/5
Lucky7even has everything Canadian players could want in an online casino. It’s perfect for those who aren’t keen on waiting around for payouts. Plus, there are plenty of other exciting features to explore including the exciting Lucky Spin wheel.
4. Kingmaker - Best Online Casino in Canada for Slots
Pros:
Over 6,000 online slot games
Instant withdrawals available
C$750 bonus and 25 jackpot free spins
Excellent game categorization
C$10 minimum deposit for Interac
Cons:
No Visa deposits available
Competitors have larger bonuses
If it’s just the sheer variety of slots you’re after, you’ll certainly find that at Kingmaker. This casino is our best pick for slot machines.
Choice of Games: 4.7/5
You can choose from over 6,000 online slot machines as a Kingmaker player, which is truly impressive. You’ll find all kinds of slots in that mix, including jackpots, bonus buy games, and hold-and-win options.
What’s even more impressive is that most of these games come from quality casino providers, so we don’t have to worry about ‘filler’ games. That list includes IGT and 3 Oaks, two of the hottest names in the industry right now.
Besides slots, you can also explore crash games, some decent live dealer tables, and a bit of poker. We would love to see more non-live table games but hey! There’s still plenty to keep you entertained.
Bonus Offers & Promotions: 4.7/5
With the Kingmaker welcome bonus, you can snag up to C$750 as a deposit match, plus 25 free spins for a jackpot slot that could give you a shot at winning up to C$3 million.
Of course, this amount isn’t as bountiful as the likes of our top three picks so far, but it’s still a good start – lets you explore many exciting games without additional funds.
Other promotions here include the chance to get up to 15% cashback on all your qualifying deposits, 50 free casino spins every week, and up to a C$1,050 weekend reload bonus.
Other Casino Features: 4.7/5
Your Kingmaker deposit can be made with 13 payment methods available to Canadian players. The bulk of that list consists of eWallets and cryptocurrencies.
When it comes to withdrawals, you’ll have a slightly shorter list of seven methods. However, it’s still a solid selection, and most of these withdrawals are processed instantly.
There isn’t a mobile app to download here, and the mobile site does miss a few games. That said, we found the graphic and layout design quite impressive, so the experience isn’t too compromised by the lack of an app.
Final Score: 4.7/5
When it comes to online slots in Canada, there’s no better online casino to play at than Kingmaker. It’s packed with great games and excels in many other areas. In fact, a slightly stronger welcome offer could well have put this site higher up in our rankings.
5. Neospin - Best Canadian Online Casino Welcome Bonus
Pros:
Up to C$10,000 for new players
66% reload bonus every weekend
More than 6,000 casino games
Good range of eWallet payment methods
Supports instant payouts
Cons:
Some less well-known providers
Site can be confusing to navigate
The most generous welcome bonus of any online casino in Canada is available at Neospin. It’s a serious offer!
Choice of Games: 4.6/5
There are over 6,000 games to play at Neospin, with more than 5,000 of those being online slots – and they’re good ones. We found options from Endorphina and BGaming, among others.
The live casino section is pretty impressive too, featuring games from top names like Visionary iGaming.
The only downside to this massive selection is that it can feel a bit oversaturated. Some developers are still finding their footing, so you might need to dig a little to discover the best games.
Bonus Offers & Promotions: 4.9/5
Neospin’s generous bonus is one you don’t want to miss – 100% match up to C$10,000 and 100 free spins. There aren’t many online casinos in Canada offering anywhere close to this amount of cash for new players.
To snag this deal, just use the promo code NEO100 and drop a minimum of C$45 into your account.
This online casino Canada keeps the rewards rolling with a 66% matched deposit of up to C$1,000 every weekend, plus daily cashback of up to 20%. So, whether it’s the weekend or a regular Tuesday, there are plenty of chances to pad your bankroll here.
Other Casino Features: 4.6/5
Banking at Neospin is possible with plenty of eWallets like Neosurf and MuchBetter, plus a handful of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Litecoin. The choice of cards isn’t so strong though, and you won’t be able to use any of them to get paid out. They’re for deposits only.
You can play most of the games through the mobile site too. However, we did find both the desktop and mobile sites slightly confusing to use when we first tried them out. It might take a bit of getting used to the layout when you first sign up.
Final Score: 4.7/5
Instant payouts, tons of slots, and, most importantly, some of the best bonus offers – it would have been a shame to not include Neospin in our list of the top 10 online casinos in Canada.
How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos Canada Has to Offer
Choice of Games
A Canadian casino is not much use without great games, right? Sure, we want to see a solid lineup of top-quality slots, but we’re also after live casino games, crash games, video poker, and more. It’s all about variety, not just quantity.
Bonus Offers & Promotions
When it comes to bonuses, the welcome offer is what we’re most excited about – it’s usually the biggest and best. Big deposit matches and free spins earn top marks, just as long as the wagering isn’t through the roof. Reload offers help the best Canadian online casinos rank higher.
Banking Options
There should be plenty of payment options at the best online casinos Canada has to offer, including eWallets, credit cards, and vouchers. We also added crypto casinos to our list for those looking for instant payouts.
Customer Support
We need to know that we can get help when we need it from the best Canadian online casino sites. A 24/7 live chat option is a real lifesaver, especially if the agents respond quickly and are genuinely helpful when we reach out.
Mobile Compatibility
We should be able to enjoy most of each casino’s game collection on the go. Ideally, this comes through a downloadable mobile app, as apps are just more immersive to use. But if that’s not an option, a well-designed mobile site through a phone browser will do just fine.
Safety at Online Casinos in Canada
Safety and security are the top priorities for any online casino in Canada. We need to feel confident that we're being looked after, which is why we tested all our top 10 picks for safety before recommending them to you.
The best online casinos Canada has to offer are regulated by reputable authorities. One of the top names you’ll see is the Malta Gaming Authority, but you might also come across Curacao eGaming. When a casino has licenses from these, you can play with peace of mind.
If you’re thinking about signing up with a new online casino elsewhere, make sure to check all the essential details.
We recommend running the same tests we did on any new site to ensure you’re well-protected.
How to Check the Legitimacy of Canadian Online Casinos
Besides being regulated, there are several features we check to confirm that the site is safe to use. Take a look below to discover the factors we analysed in our quest for Canada’s safest online casinos.
Game providers: The top providers in the business (like NetEnt and Play‘N GO) are only going to want to supply their games to the safest casinos to uphold their reputation. If you see these names on the list of a casino, that’s a good sign.
Payout speed: A Canadian online casino that pays out quickly is more likely to take care of its players in other ways too, unlike those that take ages to process withdrawal requests. If a casino processes payouts within around 24 hours, that's a solid sign that they mean business!
Player reviews: Perhaps the most important thing to check about online gambling sites in Canada is what other players have had to say about them. This way, you can spot any red flags that you might have missed otherwise.
Encryption: Every Canadian online casino should have SSL encryption in place. It’s the best tool for protecting our personal information as players, so it’s essential to see it at every online casino. If they don’t have it, you might want to think twice before signing up.
The Importance of Licensing When Choosing a Canadian Online Casino
Why is it important for a Canadian online casino to be licensed, you might ask? Here’s why:
Data handling: Canadian online casinos have a responsibility to handle your data properly. This means they should honour your request to stop contacting you if you ever ask them to and refrain from selling your data to third parties without clearly disclosing this in the terms and conditions.
Data protection: In addition to not selling your data, it’s important that the best online casinos Canada offers actually protect your information from getting stolen by anyone.
Game payouts: Every licensed online casino game will have specific stats, like RTP, max win, and hit rate. Gambling authorities keep a close eye on these figures to ensure each of them lives up to its claims. Otherwise, it would be breaking the rules.
Vulnerable player protection: Online casinos in Canada have a duty to look after the most vulnerable players. The two key ways to do this are by ensuring that no one under the legal gambling age can play on their site and providing support for those with gambling issues, including access to responsible gambling tools.
Real Money Casino Games at Canadian Online Casinos
Take a look below to find out some of the most popular types of real money casino games available at the top Canadian online casinos.
Slots: Around 80-90% of the game selections at real money online casino sites in Canada are made up of slots. That’s because they’re super popular and come in various forms including exciting progressive jackpots.
Blackjack: You can play blackjack live or non-live at most online casinos across Canada. It’s quick, easy to play, and a lot of fun. Plus, if you choose the live option, you could score some of the highest average payouts in the Canadian online gambling market.
Poker: Another popular card game in Canada is poker. You can enjoy it in live and video formats, but keep in mind that there are a few rules to learn, so it’s a good idea to practise if you’re new to the game.
Crash games: One of the most exciting new trends in the Canadian online casino market is crash games. In these games, you bet on an event occurring, and the closer you get to it before the ‘crash,’ the more you win.
The Importance of RTP
If you don’t have a favourite online casino game yet, take a look at the RTP of any titles you’re considering to help you make that decision.
RTP, or Return to Player, indicates how much a game pays out on average. It helps us determine how fair a game is. The higher the RTP, the more players can stretch their bankrolls while enjoying the game.
Here’s a little tip: the highest RTP casino games tend to be live blackjack games, with RTPs sometimes exceeding 99%! However, you can also find impressive RTPs in other live casino games, slots, and more.
Best Online Casinos Canada – FAQs
Are Canada Online Casinos Legit?
Yes, Canada online casinos are legit. They are licensed by reputable authorities, provide fair games, and support secure payment options.
Can You Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in Canada?
Yes, you can. There are many real money online casinos in Canada that let you make real money deposits and withdrawals. All of our top picks, for example, have been tested for letting you cash out real money.
Are Online Casino Games in Canada Rigged?
No, online casino games in Canada are not rigged. Each of them has a Random Number Generator to determine random outcomes and this is regularly checked by licensing bodies or independent auditors.
What Payment Methods Can I Use at Canadian Online Casino Sites?
Canadian real money casinos often have a good range of secure payment methods to bank with, like eWallets, credit cards, cryptocurrencies, and more.
Can You Play at Canadian Online Casinos on Your Mobile Device?
Yes. All reputable online casinos in Canada offer a mobile site for you to play at, thanks to the HTML5 technology. In some cases, you will also be able to use dedicated applications.
What Online Casino Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus for Canadian Players?
Neospin is packed with generous bonuses, and its welcome offer is the best in the country. It’s worth up to C$10,000 and 100 free spins.
What is the Best Online Casino in Canada?
The best online casino Canada has to offer right now is Jackpot City. It combines great games, generous offers, and fast payouts with downloadable mobile apps.
Comparing the Top 5 Canadian Online Casinos
Let’s have one last look at the top real money casinos for Canadian players. We’ll recap the bonus offers you can snag when you sign up at one of them.
Jackpot City: Headlining our list of the best Canadian online casinos is Jackpot City. You’ll find all the top-quality games here, plus a C$1,600 welcome bonus to play them with.
Crownplay: Deservedly grabbing second place is Crownplay, packed with fantastic live dealer games. All new players here can score a generous C$4,500 bonus and 350 free spins.
Lucky7even: There isn’t a better place for instant payouts than Lucky7even. It offers the quickest withdrawals in the industry and a C$3,000 sign-up package with 200 free spins.
Kingmaker: One thing that Kingmaker does the best is spinning the reels, with over 5,000 options to choose from. You can explore them with a C$750 bonus and 25 spins.
How to Sign Up at the Best Canadian Online Casinos
Take a look below to learn how to sign up for the top Canadian online casinos. The process should only take a few minutes.
Step 1. Choose a Canadian Online Casino
Pick one of our top 10 Canadian online casinos
Make your way to the homepage and find the registration button
Fill out the required information
Step 2. Verify Your Account
Create a password to log in and agree to the terms and conditions
Go to your email inbox and verify your account
Upload your documents (if requested)
Step 3. Place the First Deposit
Once verified, go to the Cashier
Choose your preferred payment method
Make a minimum deposit to claim a welcome package
Step 4. Play Games
Explore the gaming portfolio
Pick your favourite title
Enjoy playing!
Expert Tips for Playing at Canadian Online Casinos
Try Practice Mode
If you want to practise any games before playing them for real money, or if you want to see if they are worth your time, you can often play them for free in practice mode. Many Canadian online casinos offer this feature, but if you can’t find it, you can always search online.
Always Read the Bonus Terms
Bonus offers at Canadian casinos can boost our bankrolls and provide cash prizes, but if the wagering requirements are sky-high and the time limits too short, they might not be worth your while. In those cases, cashing out your online gambling winnings can be quite a challenge.
Use Responsible Gambling Tools
We recommend setting up deposit limits and time checks before you jump into any casino gaming session. And remember, if you ever need a helping hand, you can always reach out to support helplines for assistance.
Download Mobile Casino Apps When They’re Available
Mobile apps tend to be smoother to use and feature more games, so be sure to download these when you can.
Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos in Canada?
Canada’s online casino scene is one of the best places to find awesome slots, top live dealer games, and generous bonuses. Of all the great sites we’ve explored today, we believe that Jackpot City is the absolute best.
Don’t stop there, though. Maybe one of our other picks is a better fit for your personal taste, so make sure to have a look at them as well.
With that being said, don’t forget to have fun, and always gamble responsibly.
