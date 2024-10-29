Best Crypto Casinos – Top 10 Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts (2024)

1. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

$25,000 daily jackpots guaranteed

$50k stakes at live casino games

Over 97% RTP on select games

Crypto bonus up to $3,000

Super fast and smooth on all devices

Cons:

Only supports the biggest crypto coins

Welcome bonus split between slots and poker

We believe that Ignition is the best crypto casino for most players. It's reputable, very easy to use, and packed with high-paying games.

Casino Game Quality & Variety: 4.85/5

Don’t be fooled by Ignition’s seemingly limited collection of 250 slots. These reels are packed with goodies.

Ignition has $25,000+ in guaranteed jackpots every single day. And the RTP rates are above even the best Bitcoin casinos.

You have to try Lady’s Magic Charms by Woohoo. This game not only dazzles with its beautiful graphics but also offers up to 10 free spins and a chance to win up to 9,000x your wager, making it a hit for those who enjoy the "Book Of" style games.

Larry’s Lucky Tavern by Rival Gaming is perfect for casual players, with its 50 pay-lines and Multiplier Wilds promising frequent payouts, although its maximum win cap is 400x the wager.

And then, Solfire from Radi8 Games brings a thrilling 9-reel experience with a staggering 97.03% RTP and unique gameplay that can lead to wins as high as 9,000x your bet, thanks to its vibrant Aztec theme and innovative payline system.

Live casino games and poker rooms are also readily available, plus virtual sports betting.

Bonuses: 4.9/5

Ignition offers all new crypto players a 300% bonus on the first deposit, granting up to $3,000 in bonus funds. What's interesting is they split this bonus for both slot and poker games, which some like and others don’t.

They've also got more goodies lined up like the Weekly Boost, a $2,500 Poker Freeroll, and special poker bonuses – think up to $1,000 cash-back with the Bad Beat Bonus. Playing games at the casino gives you loyalty points called the Ignition Miles.

Crypto Payment Options, Fees & Speed: 4.8/5

Ignition takes several cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Tether. And, of course, the big boy - Bitcoin.

Most crypto deposits start at $10 and go up to $5k per transaction. The minimum deposit with Tether is just $5, and there's no upper limit.

When cashing out, the minimum withdrawal is $10 for all cryptos except ETH and USDT, which sit at $50.

Weekly limits apply, too. For most coins, it's $2.5k per week, except for Bitcoin, which goes way, way up to $180,500 per week (with a $9,500 cap per withdrawal every 15 minutes).

User Experience & Customer Support: 4.95/5

At Ignition, playing on your phone is a breeze, and it's super easy to get around. Got a question? Their FAQ's got you covered, and if you need to talk to someone, their support team is just a message away.

This is one of the best-looking online crypto casinos in the world. Navigation is super smooth, and load times are significantly above average.

