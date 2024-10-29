Best Crypto Casinos – Top 10 Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts (2024)
The best crypto casinos offer bigger bonuses, faster cashouts, and non-existent fees, as well as levels of safety that other currencies just can’t match.
Almost makes you wonder what anyone is still doing at regular online casinos, right?
For your convenience — we’ve found the 10 hottest Bitcoin casinos right now. We'll discuss what makes them the best and why Ignition is our top choice.
We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, so let's get things underway with the top 10 choices.
Best Crypto & Bitcoin Casinos
Ignition: Best overall
Bovada: Best for poker and table games
Bitstarz: Instant payouts
Wild.io: No KYC required
MyStake: High-paying slot games
Dreams Casino: 1,110% bonus + 550 spins
mBit Casino: Best game variety
Crypto Loko: Perfect mobile experience
Lucky Red Casino: Beginner-friendly
- 7Bit Casino: Exclusive BTC games
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.
With that out of the way, let’s talk about how these BTC casinos performed when we tested them.
1. Ignition – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall
Pros:
$25,000 daily jackpots guaranteed
$50k stakes at live casino games
Over 97% RTP on select games
Crypto bonus up to $3,000
Super fast and smooth on all devices
Cons:
Only supports the biggest crypto coins
Welcome bonus split between slots and poker
We believe that Ignition is the best crypto casino for most players. It's reputable, very easy to use, and packed with high-paying games.
Casino Game Quality & Variety: 4.85/5
Don’t be fooled by Ignition’s seemingly limited collection of 250 slots. These reels are packed with goodies.
Ignition has $25,000+ in guaranteed jackpots every single day. And the RTP rates are above even the best Bitcoin casinos.
You have to try Lady’s Magic Charms by Woohoo. This game not only dazzles with its beautiful graphics but also offers up to 10 free spins and a chance to win up to 9,000x your wager, making it a hit for those who enjoy the "Book Of" style games.
Larry’s Lucky Tavern by Rival Gaming is perfect for casual players, with its 50 pay-lines and Multiplier Wilds promising frequent payouts, although its maximum win cap is 400x the wager.
And then, Solfire from Radi8 Games brings a thrilling 9-reel experience with a staggering 97.03% RTP and unique gameplay that can lead to wins as high as 9,000x your bet, thanks to its vibrant Aztec theme and innovative payline system.
Live casino games and poker rooms are also readily available, plus virtual sports betting.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
Ignition offers all new crypto players a 300% bonus on the first deposit, granting up to $3,000 in bonus funds. What's interesting is they split this bonus for both slot and poker games, which some like and others don’t.
They've also got more goodies lined up like the Weekly Boost, a $2,500 Poker Freeroll, and special poker bonuses – think up to $1,000 cash-back with the Bad Beat Bonus. Playing games at the casino gives you loyalty points called the Ignition Miles.
Crypto Payment Options, Fees & Speed: 4.8/5
Ignition takes several cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Tether. And, of course, the big boy - Bitcoin.
Most crypto deposits start at $10 and go up to $5k per transaction. The minimum deposit with Tether is just $5, and there's no upper limit.
When cashing out, the minimum withdrawal is $10 for all cryptos except ETH and USDT, which sit at $50.
Weekly limits apply, too. For most coins, it's $2.5k per week, except for Bitcoin, which goes way, way up to $180,500 per week (with a $9,500 cap per withdrawal every 15 minutes).
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.95/5
At Ignition, playing on your phone is a breeze, and it's super easy to get around. Got a question? Their FAQ's got you covered, and if you need to talk to someone, their support team is just a message away.
This is one of the best-looking online crypto casinos in the world. Navigation is super smooth, and load times are significantly above average.
2. Bovada – Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker and Table Games
Pros:
40+ live dealer games with $1-$50k stakes
Over 3 dozen table games
$10,000,000 GTD poker tournaments
Up to $3,750 in welcome bonuses
Just $10 minimum crypto payout
Cons:
$2.5k weekly payout limit for some cryptos
Could add more online slots
Bovada is one of the best real money online casinos for playing table games with your digital coins. You can enjoy classic online games and live casino rooms.
Casino Game Quality & Variety: 4.8/5
Bovada delivers the goods in style if table games are your thing. You can join poker tables for all skill levels, and they have a $10m GTD tourney up and running as we’re writing this.
You can dive into 40+ live casino games, with blackjack stakes running as high as $50,000. Or stick to lower-stake roulette and game show tables starting as low as a dollar.
Video poker is an option, too, if you’re looking for high RTP rates. Speaking of which, payout averages on slots are solid.
Though there's just a tad over 250 slots. Our big favorite is 10 Times Vegas, rocking a cool 96.47% RTP and the chance for some serious jackpot wins.
A sports betting section with highly competitive odds is also available, but that’s a story for another article.
Bonuses: 4.7/5
Bovada has a big welcome bonus for crypto fans. You get a 125% match the first three times you fund your account, up to $1,250 each, hitting a total of $3,750 in deposit bonuses.
Plus, they throw in weekly free spins — 500,000 in total, shared among 25,000 lucky players! For poker fans, there's a chance to double your first deposit up to $500 and grab some extra cash with Reward Points.
Sports betting enthusiasts? You're not left out. There's a cool 75% crypto bonus up to $750.
Crypto Payment Options, Fees & Speed: 4.85/5
Bovada's cool with crypto coins, but not a whole bunch of them. You can use Bitcoin and major altcoins like ETH, BCH, USDT, and even Bitcoin SV.
Limits for deposits and withdrawals are similar to what Ignition has in its rulebook. You can get going with just $10, although we recommend sticking to the $20 minimum deposit to claim the welcome bonus.
When cashing out, Bitcoin allows you to withdraw big, but most altcoins are capped at $2,500. Then again, alt withdrawals are processed in 60 minutes, while BTC takes up to 24 hours.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.95/5
With Bovada, gaming on your phone is a breeze, whether you're an iPhone or Android user. The design is very smooth, regardless of the device you use.
Got questions or hit a snag? Head to the FAQ page first. If you need more help, live chat and email are ready for you. Just click through the FAQ, grab any of the listed questions, and you'll see how to reach out.
3. Bitstarz – Top BTC Casino for Instant Payouts
Pros:
Payouts within 7 minutes
Over 3 dozen provably fair crypto games
Exclusive games with $250k jackpots
5 BTC bonus + 180 spins
Award-winning support service
Cons:
Location-based limitations
No reload bonuses at the moment
Bitstarz has one of the most exciting gaming catalogs in the crypto gambling sphere, including provably fair titles, exclusive games, and much more.
Casino Game Quality & Variety: 4.9/5
Bitstarz is loaded with games – over 4,000 titles, to be exact. One to watch is Master Of Starz, one of the Bitstarz exclusives where you could win big, like a quarter million big.
They've got all the usual games like blackjack, plus some special ones just for their players. But we have to highlight the provably fair gambling games. There are three dozen of them, and we’re thrilled to see the next-level transparency.
Live dealer games might not be available everywhere but don't sweat it. There are loads of other fun games.
Bonuses: 4.8/5
Bitstarz gives a big hello to new crypto players. They pump up your initial funding with a 125% deposit bonus worth up to 1 BTC and toss in 180 free spins too.
Here’s how it works: Drop in your deposit and immediately get 20 spins. If you keep adding at least 0.0008 BTC for the next eight days, you’ll grab even more spins.
You could end up with up to 5 BTC in deposit bonuses and 180 spins from your first four deposits.
Crypto Payment Options, Fees & Speed: 4.9/5
Bitstarz supports over half a dozen cryptocurrencies. They take Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Tron (TRX), XRP, Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Tether (USDT).
Cashing out? Bitstarz makes it super fast. Your winnings can be in your wallet in just about 5-10 minutes if you use altcoins, and they don't charge you any withdrawal fees. Getting to your money is a breeze.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.7/5
Bitstarz makes it super simple to find your way around their massive game collection. The site's quick to load and easy to navigate.
Plus, their customer support is awesome. They've won the Best Customer Service award twice! If you ever need a hand, their team can help 24/7 through live chat.
4. Wild.io – Best Crypto Casino Site with No KYC
Pros:
$10k bonus at 400% rate
No KYC upon sign-up
Near-instant withdrawals
20+ crypto banking options
Generous payout limits
Cons:
Design takes a while to get accustomed to
Restrictions on live casino games
If you’re looking for a no-KYC sign-up, Wild.io is one of the top Bitcoin casinos you can join. Of course, there’s more to it than just that, and it’s a fantastic online gambling site in its own right.
Casino Game Quality & Variety: 4.6/5
Wild.io offers over 2,500 casino games in total. The cool part? You can see how likely you are to win with the RTP rate displayed for each game – not something you see everywhere.
If you’re looking for a slot with great payouts, check out Gemhalla with its awesome 97.1% RTP!
For those who love poker, you might want more variety, but jackpot slots are where it's at if you're chasing big wins.
Just a heads up, depending on where you're at, live dealer games might not always be available, kind of like what you'd find with Bitstarz.
Bonuses: 4.4/5
Wild.io welcomes new folks with a huge deal: your first deposit gets a 400% bump up to $10,000 in welcome bonus money, plus you snag 300 free spins.
Had a bit of bad luck? No stress. Every week, you can get back up to 20% of what you lost, all the way up to $50,000.
Also, don’t skip their massive Drops & Wins event with a prize pool of $30,000,000. And every day, there are challenges where you could win from a pot of up to $10,000.
Crypto Payment Options, Fees & Speed: 4.8/5
Wild.io supports the most number of coins of all Bitcoin casino sites on our list – about 20 of them. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, TRON, Binance Coin – you name it.
You only need a tiny bit to start – just 0.00006 BTC to deposit, and pulling out cash starts from 0.002 BTC. They're pretty generous with how much you can take out, too: up to 3 BTC every week or 10 BTC a month.
But if you have more than 500 USDT to withdraw, you'll need to double-check your withdrawal address. Still - getting your winnings is fast and free of charge.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.7/5
Wild.io might seem a bit fancy at first, but it's super easy to get the hang of.
Searching for your favorite crypto casino game or want to find something new? Their search tool makes it simple.
If you run into any trouble or have questions, their customer support is there 24/7, ready to help.
5. MyStake – Best Crypto Casino for BTC Slot Games
Pros:
Over 3,000 online casino games
Better RTPs than other Bitcoin casinos
Supports Monero (XMR) for more privacy
Sports betting markets for 40+ sports
Exclusive games + low-stake Mini Games
Cons:
Design is a bit off-putting
Obligatory ID verification
Slots fans, listen up! MyStake has very fine RTP rates. Also, it’s among the select Bitcoin casinos that accept Monero.
Casino Game Quality & Variety: 4.9/5
MyStake is packed with 3,000+ from big-leaguers like NetEnt and Microgaming. We had a blast playing Rise of Olympus, Jungle Spirit, and All Ways Hot Fruits.
Rise of Olympus is a 5-reeler where you can win big, up to 5,000 times your bet, and it has a 96.5% return-to-player rate.
On the flip side, Jungle Spirit lets you play it safe with 40 lines and loads of bonuses, especially if you land those Lion symbols, all with a 96.47% RTP. Then there's All Ways Hot Fruits, a fun twist on classic fruit games with free spins and awesome payouts, with an RTP of 97.05%.
And if live games are your thing, the live casino section is buzzing with over 200 options to dive into, not to mention a bunch of Mini Games if you're looking for something quick and fun. Online sports betting is also available, with competitive odds.
Bonuses: 4.6/5
The MyStake welcome mat is rolled out with a 170% bonus for all crypto deposits between $20 and $600, netting you up to $1,000 in bonus cash.
Fiat players still get a 150% bonus on their first deposits between $20 and $200. If you're feeling a bit more adventurous and drop anywhere from $201 to $1,000, they'll match it with a 100% bonus.
If you've been around and your deposit is over $100, you can grab a 10% cashback. The cool part? You only need to start with $20. Oh, and if you’re into sports betting, there are some exclusive bonuses just for you.
Crypto Payment Options, Fees & Speed: 4.75/5
Paying is easy whether you like keeping it classic or going the crypto route. Into Bitcoin or Ethereum? Cool, they've got those and a bunch more like Litecoin and Ripple. Plus, paying with crypto might snag you some extra perks.
We especially like the addition of the No. 1 privacy coin, Monero (XMR). Only the best crypto casinos have added this coin to their arsenal.
And don't stress about getting your winnings. They're quick to send money your way, usually within an hour, but definitely within a day. And with no additional fees, too.
User Experience & Customer Support: 4.2/5
The site might look a bit old-school, and we don’t really like it. But don’t worry, it works like a charm on your phone, whether you're team iPhone or Android.
Need a hand while at MyStake? Their support team's got your back, ready to chat live or answer emails.
How We Ranked the Best Online Crypto Casinos
Crypto Casino Games
We ranked online casino games by focusing on the fundamentals first. That means reputable game studios, strong RTP rates, jackpot pools, and game variety. Then, we checked for exclusive titles and provably fair gaming options. Pretty simple.
Bitcoin Casino Bonuses
The top Bitcoin casinos know how to draw new users and keep the existing ones with bonuses. Crypto bonuses usually dwarf fiat promos, but we also want to see better terms - i.e., lower wagering, looser deadlines, and fair contribution charts.
Cryptocurrencies Accepted & Payout Speed
Apart from Bitcoin, crypto casino sites should accept at least a few major altcoins. We also checked the payout speed, which should be near-instant, by the way. And, of course, the best Bitcoin casinos will not charge you extra transaction fees.
User Experience & Customer Support
The best crypto casino sites are optimized for all iOS and Android devices. They also offer 24/7 support. We made sure to drop a line to every online gambling platform we tested and ask questions specifically about crypto wagering.
How Can You Tell if a Bitcoin Casino is Safe?
Now that we have established that crypto casinos can be 100% legit, let's talk more about what you need to check when joining a Bitcoin casino site.
Licensing Matters: Check if the casino is licensed. It’s a basic but crucial step. Think of it as checking if a restaurant has a health inspection sticker. Many legit Bitcoin casinos are regulated by authorities like the Curacao Gaming Authority. No license? Better to keep looking.
Fair Play: Transparency is key in the online gambling world. Legitimate crypto casinos like Bitstarz use what’s called provably fair technology. This allows you to verify each game's fairness, ensuring that you’re not being duped.
Reputation Checks: What are people saying? A quick search on forums, platforms like Reddit, or Bitcoin casino reviews like the one you’re reading can shed light on a casino's reputation. Positive feedback is a good sign, while repeated complaints about withdrawals or fairness should raise eyebrows.
Security Standards: How secure is the online casino? Look for features like two-factor authentication (2FA) and SSL encryption, which protect your information and transactions. A serious approach to security is a hallmark of reputable sites.
Software Providers: Who supplies the games? Recognizable names in game development are usually a good sign. Esteemed developers are unlikely to partner with dubious casinos, so seeing familiar brands can be reassuring.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Advantages of Playing at Online Casinos Using Bitcoin
Below are the 4 biggest advantages of crypto gambling sites compared to traditional online casinos.
Enhanced Security: BTC transactions are safer. They are secured by blockchain technology. Every single transaction is permanent and tamper-proof. The risk of fraud and unauthorized access is cut down to 0.
Transactions in Minutes: Bank transfers take weeks in some cases. Bitstarz, for example, is one of the best Bitcoin casino sites that handle payouts within 5-10 minutes. Enough said.
Lower Transaction Fees: You don't pay anything to bankers and middlemen. Bitcoin transactions have no extra charges.
Anonymity: You can join an online crypto casino like Wild.io or Bitstarz without KYC. Also, crypto transactions are anonymous, allowing you to stay off the charts during your online gambling sessions.
What Are Provably Fair Games and How Do They Work?
Provably fair games change the game in online gambling by making everything transparent and, well, fair. It's like having a way to check the dealer's deck in a digital casino to make sure they're not playing tricks on you.
Here's a breakdown of how it all works without getting lost in the tech jargon.
Before the Game Starts: The crypto casino creates a secret code (cryptographic hash) that decides how the game will play out. Think of it as a sealed envelope with the game's results. The catch is that once it's made, even the casino can't change what's inside.
Your Part in the Game: You get to add your own twist by providing some input, like shaking the dice in your hand. This mixes things up and ensures the game's outcome isn't just random but also has your personal stamp on it.
After the Game Ends: You get to see the secret code (now unsealed) and check it against the game's outcome. With the right tools or a bit of know-how, you can confirm that everything is on the up and up.
Checking the Math: If you want to double-check the Bitcoin casino for fairness, there are tools online that let you do just that. It's like having a third-party auditor sitting at the table with you.
In simpler terms, provably fair games let you peek behind the curtain to ensure no funny business is going on. This approach is especially popular in Bitcoin casinos, where players value transparency above all.
What's cool is that you still get all the perks of online gaming - bonuses, spins, the works - but with the added confidence that the games are straight-up fair.
Why Is Ignition the Best Bitcoin Casino?
In case you missed our full review, let's cover in a few points why Ignition is the No. 1 crypto casino right now.
Guaranteed Jackpots Every Hour: Ignition offers guaranteed jackpot prizes that go north of $1k, with $25,000 in guaranteed daily jackpots. And if you hit the Epic Jackpot, you'll cash in millions.
High Payout Rates: Solfire and Larry’s Lucky Tavern are good examples of high-quality games at Ignition. Not available at all BTC casinos, these slot games have RTP rates that exceed 97%.
Live Casino Experience: Some Bitcoin gambling sites struggle to offer their live dealer games in all regions. Not Ignition. You can join 40+ live casino rooms at Ignition from any supported location, with stakes ranging from $1 to $50,000 on select blackjack tables.
Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos – FAQs
Are Bitcoin Casinos Legit?
Yes, Bitcoin gambling sites are legit. As long as you join a crypto gambling site that is licensed by a reputable authority and works with legit software providers, you are all set.
In our opinion, three of the most legit Bitcoin casinos online right now are Ignition, Bovada, and Bitstarz.
Can You Play at Crypto Casinos on Your Mobile Device?
Yes, online Bitcoin casinos are optimized for mobile play.
Our preferred option is instant-play crypto gambling. These online gambling sites don't force you to download an app to enjoy mobile gaming. Instead, the platforms adapt to mobile devices, and you're all set.
How Long Do Bitcoin Cashouts Usually Take?
On average, all crypto online gambling sites pay-out within 24 hours once the request was submitted. However, the best Bitcoin online casinos, like Bitstarz, allow you to cash out within 10 minutes.
What Casino Games Have the Best Payouts at Crypto Casinos?
Blackjack and video poker games have payout rates that can exceed 99%. If you mean payouts in terms of crypto gambling winnings, jackpot slots are the best option. Sites like Ignition offer progressive jackpots that reach millions of dollars.
Do All Crypto Casinos Require Verification?
Some Bitcoin casino sites require verification when you decide to cash out or claim deposit bonuses - sites like Bovada, for example. But there are also crypto casinos like Bitstarz or Wild.io, which do not require ID verification when signing up.
What is the Best Online Bitcoin Casino?
Ignition is the best Bitcoin casino overall. It has fantastic progressive jackpots, multi-million poker events, high payout rates, and a $3,000 Bitcoin casino bonus.
Which Crypto Casino Has the Best Welcome Bonus?
The Bitstarz welcome bonus pack is pretty impressive, granting new folks up to 5 BTC and 180 spins. Wild.io also offers some of the most impressive crypto casino bonuses at a 400% match rate.
Comparing the Top 5 Crypto Casinos Online
Ignition: As the best Bitcoin casino overall, you can expect payout rates above 96%, $25,000 daily jackpots, and a $3,000 welcome bonus up for grabs at Ignition.
Bovada: The No. 1 crypto casino for table games and poker. The site is hosting a $10,000,000 GTD poker event and offers a $3,750 crypto sign-up pack for all newcomers.
Bitstarz: The best Bitcoin casino site for provably fair gaming. Also, a fine selection of exclusive crypto games for you to check out, not to mention the 5 BTC sign-up pack with 180 extra spins.
Wild.io: The finest crypto casino for anonymous online gambling. No KYC is required upon sign-up. You can play 2,500+ casino games and claim a $10,000 bonus with 300 spins.
MyStake: This is the leading crypto gambling site for high-RTP slot games, with over 3,000 titles, RTP rates exceeding 96%, and a $1,000 bonus on your initial crypto deposit.
How to Join Bitcoin Casinos: 5-Minute Guide
Joining online Bitcoin casino sites doesn’t require you to be tech-savvy. Here’s how to do it in five minutes.
1. Sign-Up for Your Crypto Casino Account
Visit the online gambling site you opted for (we recommend Ignition).
Click the sign-up button and fill out the registration form.
Accept the T&Cs and hit the Register button.
2. Verify Your Bitcoin Casino Account
The Bitcoin casino will send you an email or an SMS.
If you received a code via SMS, enter it on the crypto casino site.
If the Bitcoin casino sent you an email, click the verification link.
Log in to your new casino account.
3. Make the First Payment
Find the payment options in your Bitcoin casino account.
Select the crypto coin you wish to use.
Make the minimum deposit required from your crypto wallet (usually equivalent to $20).
This will qualify you for the first-deposit bonus.
4. Play Bitcoin Casino Games
Explore the BTC casino for slots and table games.
Find your favorite casino games.
If you claim the welcome bonus, note that slot games are the best option.
Try the free-play mode or proceed to real-money gambling.
Have fun gambling online.
Things to Know: Tips for Playing at Bitcoin Casino Sites
The goal of this article isn't just listing the best Bitcoin casinos. There are a few things you need to be aware of before joining cryptocurrency casinos - so let's get this out of the way now.
Transactions Are Not Reversible: Unlike traditional transactions at fiat casinos, Bitcoin transactions are irreversible. Once you send Bitcoin to a casino's wallet, there's no "undo" button. Double-check addresses before confirming transactions to avoid costly mistakes that can't be rectified.
Security of Digital Wallets: Securing your digital wallet takes on new dimensions with Bitcoin gambling. Beyond strong passwords and two-factor authentication, consider using cold storage for large Bitcoin holdings and only keeping what’s necessary for play in a more accessible, hot wallet.
Join Several Bitcoin Gambling Sites: Sign up at multiple BTC casinos. You can claim the welcome bonus deals, boost your bankroll, see the casinos firsthand, and become better and more confident. A win-win.
Understand Crypto-Specific Bonuses: Bonuses in crypto casinos might come with crypto-specific terms, like rewards in altcoins. Also, pay attention to the usual factors like wagering requirements, contribution charts, and deadlines.
Are You Interested in Joining the Best Crypto Casinos?
We want to stress this first – all the Bitcoin casino sites reviewed here are legit.
We think Ignition is the best BTC casino for most players, but depending on your preference, other crypto casinos might suit you better.
So please, take your time. Have another look at our list of the best Bitcoin casino sites. Read through our FAQ. Educate yourself, try the demo mode first, and enjoy the ride!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: