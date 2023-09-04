Best Online Casinos (2023): TOP 10 Casino Sites for Real Money Games

Thousands of real money games, massive bonuses, and rapid payouts — these are just some of the highlights that you’d expect from the best online casinos. Having played at many sites that deliver the above goodies, we’re going to feature those worthy of your attention. Ignition Casino ran away with the top position thanks to its superb poker offering, jackpot slots, and $3,000 welcome package, but we’ve also got 9 other impressive online casinos to check out. Ready? Let’s begin.

Article continues below advertisement

Best Online Casinos

Ignition – Best Online Casino Overall

Ignition – Best Online Casino Overall Pros: Up to $3,000 in bonuses

250+ slots and table games Over 30 live dealer blackjack tables

Personalized reload bonuses

24/7 live chat support

Transparent on-site forums Cons: Credit card deposit fees

Lacks online sports betting Ignition Casino is the best online casino real money players have been looking for. It blew us away with the quality and variety of its gaming library. Sure, it’s far from the most robust collection of games, but it offers players a phenomenal game variety with plenty of jackpot games to keep it interesting.

Welcome Bonus - 4.95/5 As is becoming more common with modern online casinos, Ignition offers two distinct welcome packages, depending on whether you make your first deposit with fiat (credit cards and e-wallets) or cryptocurrency. The fiat welcome bonus consists of two 100% deposit match bonuses worth $1,000 each, with the first being applicable to slots and casino table games and is subject to a very reasonable 25x rollover. The second 100% bonus is usable only at the Ignition poker tables, and instead of traditional wagering requirements, it is doled out over time by playing real money poker games. Players who want to use crypto, on the other hand, will get a beefier bonus. You’ll get two 150% match bonuses worth up to $1,500 each instead, with the same stipulations and wagering requirements attached. In total, new players can score up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses. When combined with the lack of transaction fees when depositing with digital coins, this makes choosing to gamble with crypto a no-brainer. There is also a weekly reload bonus that scales depending on how much you’ve played recently, so players who are more active at Ignition will receive a significantly better offer.

Article continues below advertisement

Game Variety - 4.9/5 Ignition’s library of games comprises over 250 exciting slots and table games from some of the industry’s top providers, with names like Rival, Genesis, RealTime Gaming, and Betsoft providing an excellent gaming experience. This means you’ll have access to exciting games like Gold Rush - Johnny Cash, Aloha, King Elvis, Golden Buffalo, and a ton of other great slots. We even found several top-notch progressive jackpot games with games like A Night with Cleo, 10 Times Vegas, and Cyberpunk City striking the perfect balance between tens of thousands in prizes and stellar gameplay mechanics. Not into slots? Don’t worry — you’ll have plenty of live dealer games and online casino real money table games, including blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, and a robust collection of poker and poker variants like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. Speaking of poker, Ignition is well-known (and loved) for its robust poker client, which lets you go head-to-head against other players in exciting real-money poker games and tournaments. The poker section is loaded with features like Zone Poker, which lets you move immediately to a new table when you fold, and fully anonymous tables, keeping your information (and playstyle) safe from prying eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Banking Options - 4.95/5 You can load up your account through a variety of excellent payment methods at this real money online casino. Fiat players can use their credit cards or Match Pay (which lets you deposit with e-wallets like PayPal, Venmo, and so on). There’s also a decent selection of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. Crypto withdrawals are blazing fast, often completed in under 1 hour, and completely free from transaction fees, while fiat payouts typically incur significant fees. Customer Support - 5/5 You’ll have 24/7 support through Ignition’s live chat feature, which is the fastest way to get a response. If time isn’t of the essence, we recommend the email function (which could take up to 24 hours) or the on-site forum. However, we absolutely recommend checking the Help/FAQ center as it can answer most of your questions without you needing to even talk to another person. It’s extremely helpful and well done. Get up to a $3,000 bonus when you sign up at Ignition Casino

Article continues below advertisement

Super Slots – Best Online Casino for Crypto Users

Super Slots – Best Online Casino for Crypto Users Pros: $4,000 crypto welcome bonus $6,000 fiat welcome package + 100 free spins

Over 500 real money casino games

15 forms of crypto accepted

Deposit up to $500,000 with BTC Cons: Lacks phone support

Fewer range of jackpots Super Slots is another top-notch online casino site. As its name suggests, it’s a slots-focused casino, but we were rather surprised at the table game variety available to players — and the bonuses. Plus, the range of payment options easily makes this one of the top online casinos, especially for crypto enthusiasts.

Article continues below advertisement

Welcome Bonus - 4.9/5 Crypto fans can use the CRYPTO400 promo code to get a 400% deposit match bonus on their first deposit, good for up to $4,000 in bonuses. Considering how many forms of crypto are accepted, this is a particularly enticing offer. Not a cryptocurrency enthusiast? Not a problem. Use the SS250 promo code to get a 250% deposit match on your first deposit to get up to $1,000 in bonuses — and if that deposit is over $100, you’ll also get 100 free spins on the slot of the month. After that, you can use SS100 on your next five deposits to get a 100% match up to $1,000 on each of them. If you max out this welcome package, you’ll be able to get up to $6,000 in bonuses + 100 free spins. After all that, there are tons of great offers available, including the Super Slot of the Week bonus, which gives you free spins when you play 100 or more spins on that week’s chosen game. Game Variety - 4.85/5 There are over 450 exciting slots from top providers like Betsoft, Yggdrasil, Rival Gaming, and many more — and the slots come in all manner of fun themes. From the classic fishing vibes of Amazing Bass and Fishing Fortunes to the historical and mythological flavors of Cleopatra’s Fortune, Journey of Ra, or Battle of Rome, there are plenty of great games waiting for you. There is even a nice collection of branded slots based on popular anime series. The table game selection is nearly as robust, with over 15 blackjack variations, including Five Hand Vegas, single and multi-hand blackjack, Pirate 21, and a ton more — and most of the table games follow suit. There are several American and European roulette games, craps, Texas Holdem, tri card poker, Pai Gow, and even Casino Solitaire. No matter what casino games you’re into, you’ll find something here — we’re sure of it.

Article continues below advertisement

Banking Options - 4.9/5 Super Slots accepts most major credit cards, Person to Person, bank transfers, cashier’s checks, and money orders for fiat deposits. However, the cryptocurrency options are what caught our eye given that this casino accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Binance, Cardano, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USD Coin. These options offer incredible deposit and payout limits and fast transaction times, so we heartily recommend this casino to crypto enthusiasts. Customer Support - 4.85/5 The support team at Super Slots is well-trained and very friendly and was able to provide answers to pretty much anything we threw at them. There’s also a fairly nice FAQ center on-site, and while it’s not as impressive as Ignition’s, it was certainly one of the best we’ve read through recently. Get up to $6,000 in bonuses + 100 free spins when you sign up at Super Slots

Article continues below advertisement

Slots.lv – Best Online Casino for Real Money Progressive Jackpots

Slots.lv – Best Online Casino for Real Money Progressive Jackpots Pros: $5,000 welcome pack

Up to a $7,500 crypto welcome bonus

250+ casino games

30+ progressive jackpot games

11 Hot Drop Jackpot slots Excellent support Cons: Low weekly payout limits

Video poker selection could be better Are games of chance not enough for you? Do you need the thrill of chasing massive jackpot prizes to feel alive? Then check out Slots.lv, our favorite online casino for progressive jackpot gameplay thanks to over progressive jackpot slots and table games, as well as their collection of games connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot network.

Article continues below advertisement

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5 New players making a credit card deposit will get a 200% match up to $1,000 on their first deposit, plus a 100% match up to $500 on each of their next eight deposits for a total of $5,000 in sign-up bonuses. If you choose to deposit with one of the accepted forms of cryptocurrency, however, you’ll get a 300% bonus match on your first deposit, good for up to $1,500, plus eight 150% match bonuses worth up to $750 each after that. This brings the crypto bonus total up to $7,500, making it one of the top online casino promotions. Game Variety - 4.8/5 The Slots.lv game library shares a lot in common with Ignition Casino’s excellent array of games — which isn’t terribly surprising when you take into account that they share Lynton Ltd. as their parent company. This means you’ll get tons of games from top-notch providers like Bovada, Rival, Betsoft, RTG, and many more, giving you a surprisingly varied casino experience for the relatively low number of games on site. In addition to the popular titles like 5 Times Vegas and Golden Buffalo, you’ll get plenty of new exciting additions like Wolf Rush, Dice Bonanza (which is an interesting dice/slots game), and Luck Magic x999.

Article continues below advertisement

What really brought Slots.lv into the top five list, though, is its dedication to progressive jackpot games. And we’re not just talking about slots — though there are plenty of those — but you’ll also find several progressive jackpot bingo games as well as jackpot versions of Let ‘Em Ride and Caribbean Hold’em. Then there are the Hot Drop Jackpot slots. These are a collection of already beloved games — like 777 Deluxe, A Night With Cleo, and Faerie Spells — connected to the Hot Drop Jackpot network. This means you’ll get to experience the same great gameplay but with three must-drop jackpots added, giving players even more chances at winning big. There’s the Hourly Jackpot which, as the name suggests, drops every hour and is usually around $2-3k when it does. After that, you have the Daily Jackpot, which is triggered every 24 hours and is generally in the ballpark of $25k before it drops into one lucky player’s lap. Finally, you have the Super Jackpot, which takes a few days to build up to the massive $300,000 total that must drop — but boy-oh-boy, is it worth the wait!

Article continues below advertisement

Banking Options - 4.85/5 Like Ignition Casino, players can load up their accounts with Visa and Mastercard and use Match Pay for e-wallet deposits. Beyond that, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. We recommend using crypto at this casino as well — not just because you get a bigger bonus (that definitely helps) but also because fiat deposit options come with transaction fees, and you’ll have to contend with a $2,500 weekly withdrawal limit. This means if you are playing a jackpot game and strike it big, you might have to break up that payout over several weeks. On the other hand, there’s no stated limit for crypto withdrawals. Customer Support - 4.8/5 We were impressed with the quality of the Help Center at Slots.lv, especially when backed up by the on-site support forum. Should those not provide your answers, you’ll also be able to get assistance 24/7 through the live chat and email functions. Claim up to $5,000 over your first nine deposits when you sign up at Slots.lv

Article continues below advertisement

Casino Extreme – Largest Deposit Match Bonus of Any Online Casino

Casino Extreme – Largest Deposit Match Bonus of Any Online Casino Pros 1,000% deposit match bonus

200+ high-RTP slots and table games

Instant withdrawals + no fees Offers games in demo mode

24/7 support Cons: $50 withdrawal minimum

Fewer table games We’ve shown you some pretty robust welcome bonuses so far, but none of them come close to Casino Extreme’s massive 1,000% welcome bonus — which is a good chunk of why this casino is in the top five. Luckily, Casino Extreme backs it up with excellent support and a nice collection of games from one of our favorite software providers — RealTime Gaming.

Article continues below advertisement

Welcome Bonus - 4.9/5 Use promo code THEBIGONE when making your first deposit to get a scaling welcome bonus of anywhere between 500% and 1,000%. Your match percentage depends on how much you deposit, and it breaks down like this: $20 - $99.99 gets a 500% match bonus (+100% with crypto)

$100 - $149.99 gets a 550% match bonus (+100% with crypto)

$150 - 199.99 gets a 600% match bonus (+200% with crypto)

$200 + gets a 650% match bonus (+350% with crypto). This bonus can only be used on your first-ever deposit and comes with low wagering requirements attached. This is only one of many great bonus codes available at Casino Extreme, most of which are not visible until after you’ve created your account. While not all of them are this big, there’s more than enough to keep you going. Game Variety - 4.75/5 Casino Extreme only has one main software provider, but given that the software provider is RealTime Gaming — well known for its high return-to-player slots — we were stoked to get access. You’ll find a ton of fantastic slot games, including many massive jackpot prizes like Aztec’s Millions and Megasaur, both of which boast jackpots of over $1 million. There are a few table games, but we have to emphasize the “few” when saying that. You’ll find a couple of blackjack games, one baccarat game, and then four casino poker varieties. They all look and play phenomenally, but we’d love to see a bigger online casino gaming variety.

Article continues below advertisement

Banking Options - 4.7/5 Players can deposit into their account with Visa, Mastercard, Flexepin, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, Interac, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin. The minimum deposit limit for most forms of payment is extremely low, letting you load up as little as $10 at a time, and payouts are fast and free of any additional fees. Customer Support - 4.7/5 We were a little underwhelmed with Casino Extreme’s FAQ center and would like to see that developed a little further — though what was there was very useful. Otherwise, we recommend reaching out to the team through the 24/7 live chat feature or email, depending on which method best suits your needs (we recommend email for long-form queries). Use THEBIGONE to get up to a 1,000% bonus at Casino Extreme

Article continues below advertisement

Slots of Vegas – Best Online Casino for Slots

Slots of Vegas – Best Online Casino for Slots Pros: Up to $3,500 bonus + 50 free spins

Low 10x wagering requirements

200+ slots and table games

Top-notch customer service Software available for Windows Cons: Limited table game variety

Few payment options Rounding out our top five is Slots of Vegas. Another RealTime Gaming-powered casino, Slots of Vegas delivers an excellent collection of slots, though their table game offering suffers a fair bit. But if you’re a slots fan who is always on the hunt for a great match bonus, this is the casino for you.

Article continues below advertisement

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5 New players can use the TREASURE250 promo code to get a 250% deposit match offer good for up to a $3,500 bonus and 50 free spins on the Plentiful Treasure slot game. All of that comes with an amazing 10x wagering requirement attached, and the free spins don’t have any additional playthrough requirements or withdrawal restrictions at all. There are plenty of other great promotions available as well, with SOV regularly featuring new offers, so this is an excellent option for players always looking to maximize their bankroll. Game Variety - 4.6/5 As an RTG casino, you can expect to find a wide variety of excellent slot games perfect for mobile or desktop devices. One thing we really liked about Slots of Vegas is that new games are being added all the time. So, in addition to classic RTG titles like Asgard Deluxe and the Bubble Bubble series of games, you’ll get to play the most recent addition to the Cash Bandits series, Museum Heist, as well as Icy Hot, Jackpot Saloon, and Masks of Atlantis. While the table game selection leaves much to be desired — just a couple of blackjack games, plus baccarat and tri-card poker — the video poker selection makes up for it.

Article continues below advertisement

Banking Options - 4.6/5 We would have liked to see more banking options available here, but there are enough to handle all but the pickiest players. Slots of Vegas accepts most major credit cards as well as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Payouts are fairly fast, and everything works as well as anyone could hope, so we don’t have any real complaints. Customer Support - 4.7/5 Slots of Vegas is another with a rather spartan FAQ section, but the 24/7 support staff are fantastic and make it easy to resolve your problems over both the live chat and email functions. Use TREASURE250 to get up to a $3,500 bonus + 50 free spins at Slots of Vegas

Article continues below advertisement

Best Online Casinos - Runners-Up:

Article continues below advertisement

How We Picked the Best Online Casinos

Do you ever wonder what goes into picking the best online real money casinos? We look at everything from the game variety to payment options and even the fine print on all the bonuses. But to keep the reading light on your end, we’re going to keep our reviews here focused on just what is important to you. Welcome Bonus Every casino on this list offers what we consider to be an excellent welcome bonus — though they’re all quite different from each other. We score our welcome bonus (and all bonuses) on the bonus amount offered, the ease of wagering requirements, and any other terms and limitations. Game Variety Just because a casino has a massive game library doesn’t mean it’s good. We take great care in combing through the games available and ranking the casinos based less on the number of games available — though that is a factor — and more on what providers they use, the game variety itself, and just the overall quality. Banking Options Everyone should be able to bet however they like, so we tried to include casinos that accepted a wide range of payment options. Whether you like to use Apple Pay or Shiba Inu crypto coins, there’s a casino for you on this list. Customer Support Finally, we should all feel supported at the casinos we play at. Our team put the support agents through the paces and scored the casinos based on how fast the response times were, how helpful the answers were, and what support options were available.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Ignition the Best Online Casino?

We looked at many different online casinos while putting together this list. Of all the casinos we looked at, few came anywhere near Ignition in terms of quality and variety. Let’s take a look at some of what makes Ignition Casino so much better than the competition: Tons of Ways to Wager : Not only will you find a fantastic collection of top-notch slots and table games from some of the industry’s most-loved providers, but there is also a robust online poker app on-site, giving you access to exciting games and cutthroat tournaments. But even that isn’t all. You’ll also be able to enjoy a wide range of live dealer blackjack, baccarat, and roulette tables and the ability to bet on several virtual sports and races.

Double-Fisted Welcome Package : With your initial deposit you’ll get not just one but two 100% or 150% deposit match bonuses, depending on whether you use cryptocurrency or fiat. One of the bonuses can be used on the regular slots and table games, while the other is just for Ignition’s online poker. It’s a fantastic offer with great wagering requirements and a lot of versatility.

Attentive Support: There are a ton of support options available at Ignition Casino. Not only will you be able to reach out around the clock via live chat and email, but this casino also has one of the best help centers we’ve seen, as well as an on-site help forum, making it extremely easy for players to get the help they need, when they need it.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Should I Play at Online Casinos?

Don’t try to tell us you’re a stickler for tradition and are afraid to try gambling at online casinos. We’re just not having it — with all the advancements real money gambling sites have made over the last few years, online is the way to play. Here is a list of a few of our favorite features of playing at casinos online: Game Variety : When you step into a traditional casino you can expect a decent variety, but it’s extremely limited due to the space limitations of the casino floor. But choosing a casino online? That’s a whole different story. You’ll have hundreds or even thousands of exciting slots, table games, and more at your fingertips.

Convenience : Not only will you have more games available to you, but you’ll be able to enjoy them from the comfort of your own home — no need to find a babysitter, designated driver, or even a clean pair of pants.

Better Banking Options: No matter how you like to bet, online casinos are the way to go. PayPal, credit cards, and even cryptocurrency are all valid options at the very best online casinos. Casino Bonuses: Has anyone ever given you a giant wad of cash just for showing up? Of course not… but wouldn’t it be cool if they did? That’s pretty close to what you get with online casinos and their deposit bonuses, though. Not only will you sign up and get to play with the money you’ve deposited, but the casino will match a portion of that deposit with a bonus, giving you even more time to play and chances to win.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Online Casinos Legit?

Yes, there are many legitimate online casino sites. Granted, this isn’t true of all online casinos, so you must do your homework to ensure you find trustworthy online casinos worth your time and money. The best, most legitimate online casinos will have casino games powered by trusted providers, secure SSL encryption, and are fully licensed and regulated by a third party. All the best online casino sites on our list meet all of these requirements, by the way. So we’ve taken most of the work out of figuring it out for you. You’re welcome!

Article continues below advertisement

Can You Play For Real Money at Online Casinos?

Yes, you can play for real money at online casinos. In fact, while there are plenty of casinos that do not let you play for money, every casino on this list consists of real money games with real money prizes with fast payouts in fiat currency, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Which Online Casino has the Best Deposit Bonus?

Undoubtedly, the online casino with the best deposit bonus is Casino Extreme. We’re huge fans of the casino site’s massive 1,000% deposit match bonus when you use the THEBIGONE promo code after signing up. Not only is this the biggest match bonus we’ve seen, but it has an impressively low rollover attached, requiring players to only meet a 27x wagering requirement.

Article continues below advertisement

Best Online Casinos — FAQ

What Is the Best Online Casino? After hours of research, we found that Ignition Casino is the best online casino. Not only does it have over 250 fantastic slots and table games — including a wide range of exciting jackpot options — but its generous welcome package offers players a sizeable bonus for both casino games and online poker. Which Online Casino Has the Best App? After testing every casino on iOS and Android-based systems, we found Ignition Casino to have the best online casino app. Ignition’s app is solely for poker play, but the mobile site is built with instant-play functionality in mind, allowing you to play online slots and table games on the go. What Games Can You Play at Online Casinos? The best online casinos offer players a variety of games. At our picks, you’ll find hundreds of exciting slots, progressive jackpot games, table games, live dealer casino games, and even instant win games like the crash gambling games.

Article continues below advertisement

What Are the Best Games to Play at Online Casinos? The best games to play at online casinos are the ones you enjoy. Outside of that, we recommend playing games with a low house edge, like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and craps. Each has a house edge of around 1-2% if you use the right strategies. Do Online Casinos Accept Bitcoin? Yes, many of the best online casinos that pay real money accept Bitcoin and many other forms of cryptocurrency as payment. In fact, pretty much every casino on our list is crypto-friendly, so you’re sure to find one that takes whatever crypto you use, be it Bitcoin, Doge, or Tron.

Article continues below advertisement

How Do I Pick the Right Online Casino for Me? Choosing the right online casino is a deeply personal thing, as not every player is looking for the same experience. While we think that Ignition Casino is the overall best pick for most players, we figured it’d be useful to provide you with a few questions to ask yourself while shopping around to make sure you find your perfect casino experience. What Games Are Important to You? Are you a die-hard slots fan looking for variety? Do you already have a favorite game? Maybe you’re only interested in live dealer blackjack? It’s important to know what you like before signing up for a casino because some companies might do better than others.

How Do You Like Your Bonuses? Some casinos offer massive deposit match bonuses up front with stiff wagering requirements and other stringent terms. Other casinos may offer smaller bonuses with easier rollover obligations attached. You need to know what you need from a bonus before committing your bankroll.

What’s Customer Support Like? Do a quick internet search to see what other players are saying about the casino before signing up. This is a great way to get an idea of how the casino treats its players. It’s also a good idea to see how they support you. While we prefer 24/7 live chat support, there’s nothing wrong with email support or even on-site forums.

Article continues below advertisement

Comparing the Top 5 Online Casinos

Here’s a brief recap of the top 5 online gambling sites and the features that make them stand out: Ignition: Our top casino is brimming with top-notch slot games, exciting blackjack and poker options, and a phenomenal online poker app. New players can get started with up to $3,000 in casino + poker bonuses.

Super Slots: Super Slots has over 500 games, including a massive collection of slots backed up by several blackjack, roulette, and other card game varieties. Crypto players will love the massive collection of accepted forms of crypto. Use CRYPTO400 to get up to $4,000 in bonuses or get up to a $6,000 bonus + 100 free spins from the regular welcome pack.

Slots.lv: If you dream of winning big, Slots.lv’s massive collection of generous progressive jackpot games is calling your name. With over 30 jackpot slots, bingo, and poker games, plus several Hot Drop Jackpot slots, there are tons of ways to win — and win big. Get up to $5,000 in welcome bonuses when you sign up or up to $7,500 if you deposit via crypto. Casino Extreme: This excellent RTG Casino is very slots-centric and offers players one of the biggest welcome bonuses we’ve found anywhere. Use promo code THEBIGONE when making your first deposit to get your 1,000% welcome bonus with only 27x wagering requirements.

Slots of Vegas: Our last top-five casino is Slots of Vegas, which boasts several great bonuses to ensure your bankroll is plenty fat when you go in to play its excellent collection of RealTime Gaming slots and video poker games. Use bonus code TREASURE250 to get up to a $3,500 bonus plus 50 free spins with only 10x wagering.

Article continues below advertisement

How to Join an Online Casino and Play Real Money Games Online

If you’re still having trouble deciding on where to play, we’ll make it easy for you. We have put together this quick guide to walk you through signing up at the overall best real money casino: Ignition. This guide will have you enjoying exciting slots, table games, and poker in minutes, and you won't have to do much more than remember how to spell your name. Step 1: Getting Started Use this link to make your way to the Ignition Casino landing page, and click the “Play Now” button to get started. It should take you straight to the registration form. Step 2: Create Your Account Fill out the form in its entirety. You’ll provide all the juicy details of your life, such as your name, date of birth, and a variety of other bits of information. Once you’ve filled all that out, agree to the terms and conditions and send it off. Keep your eyes on your email for the verification message. Step 3: Claim Your Bonus Now that you’ve verified your account (you did click the link in the email, didn’t you?), you can go ahead and log in to your account and head over to the cashier. From here, you’ll want to make your first deposit (use Bitcoin for the best offer), and once that clears, the bonus should automatically be added to your account. You can now play some of the best online slot games, cards, specialty games, and dice online.

Article continues below advertisement

Tips and Strategies for Playing Games at Online Casinos

While it’s mathematically impossible to win every game you play, there are a few steps you can take to increase your odds of walking away a winner — or at least keep the losses to a minimum. Let’s get into it. Pick Your Game Carefully: When it comes to online casinos, real money games offer vastly different experiences depending on what you play. We all love a good slot, but if your goal is to win more often, you’d do better playing blackjack, baccarat, roulette, or craps. Each one of those has strategies that you can use to bring the house edge down to around 1-2%.

Learn the Good Stuff: Each game has a strategy to employ (even slots to a certain degree), so it’s important to do your homework beforehand. For blackjack, use the Basic Blackjack Strategy, which will tell you when to bet and how in order to give you the best chances. If you play roulette, stick with European (or French if you can) for the best odds. And always play a few hands/spins/games in practice mode first to get the pacing down.

Manage Your Bankroll: Listen, you’ve worked way too hard for your money to go throwing it about all willy-nilly. Before sitting down to gamble, decide how much you’re willing to spend and stick with it. This will stop you from chasing losses and letting your emotions get the better of you. Always remember, an emotional gambler is a broke gambler.

Article continues below advertisement

Still Looking for the Best Online Casinos for Real Money?

That’s it. We’ve taught you just about everything we know about the best online casino games and where to find them. While we believe that Ignition Casino is the overall best choice for most players, at the end of the day, you have to follow your heart, and we’re sure that there’s a casino on our list that’s perfect for you. The important thing is that you focus on having a good time and always wager responsibly.

Article continues below advertisement

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area. For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/