WATCH: The Moment Taylor Swift's Bodyguard Clashed With Photographers for Kneeling Down While Snapping Her In Tiny Skirt: 'Stand Up!'
Taylor Swift’s bodyguards aren't the only ones needing to "stand up" for the singer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a new video showing Swift's security team telling photographers to get up from kneeling on the ground as she arrived at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL game on Sunday in a mini-skirt.
Swift, 34, showed up to Arrowhead Stadium in style to cheer on her Kansas City Chiefs boo, opting for a Versace set that included a matching blazer and skirt.
As the Karma hitmaker made her entrance into the stadium, her bodyguards were seen gesturing to photographers awaiting her arrival to get up off the ground — seemingly to protect Swift from anyone grabbing a shot up her skirt.
One guard walked ahead of Swift and pointed upwards, telling paparazzi to "stand up, stand up" as she walked by.
Another walked over the the photographers furiously with the same remark, repeating the phrase over and over until they complied with the commands.
Swift slowed down her walk as the whole thing went down, appearing apprehensive in front of the cameras.
She was also seen with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, accompanying her.
You can watch the moment below:
Fans have since been reacting to the viral clip, with one saying they "love Swift's security team so much".
Another emphasized: "She is wearing a skirt. They need to take the pic standing up."
In another viral moment from the game, Swift was heard politely correcting her security guards as they aggressively demanded photographers to "stay back".
She stepped in and gently reprimanded: "Stay back, please", as she headed into the arena.
The room went silent following Swift's correction and no further response from her bodyguard was heard.
During the game, Swift was spotted clapping and cheering on her boyfriend as Kelce made a record-breaking touchdown, marking the 76th of his career.
The two officially announced their relationship in September 2023 and have continuously supported each other's high-profile careers since.
As she has taken the world by storm with her Eras Tour over the past year, Swift has also attended numerous NFL games alongside her family, friends, and new bestie Brittany Mahomes, wife of QB Patrick.
She has also been busy writing a new tell-all book — which is set to be just as honest as her song lyrics.
A source told RadarOnline.com last month: "Taylor never holds back in her song lyrics – and the same is going to be true of this book.
"It is a celebration of her tour of course, and really glossy and filled with her usually positivity – but anyone who has crossed her better be scared."
The insider added: "She is also going to use this book as a take-down of anyone she feels has crossed her, including those who shared those 'showmance' rumors. It will have references to it all in her own way, just like her songs."
As for Swift's relationship with Kelce, a source told US Weekly last month that all is well and the two are looking forward to spending the holidays together — as soon as her tour finishes up.
They said: "They are both focused on their work now and just want to get through the holidays and the tour and will be figuring out their next moves after the new year."
