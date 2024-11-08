Trump's UFO Files: The Don Set to Finally Release Secret Government Files On Existence of Aliens 'Within Weeks'

Donald Trump is expected to make a bombshell announcement about aliens just weeks after his re-election as U.S. President. The U.S. Government may be forced to release "top-secret" footage on extraterrestrial life - something Trump previously vowed to do if he were to return to the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump won the presidential election on Tuesday night.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Pope, a former Ministry of Defence UFO expert, said the 47th president could give consipracists "hope" with plans on "delivering disclosure" on otherwordly beings. He said: "It's the perfect storm: a maverick, populist President in his second term, and - thus - not up for re-election.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump took victory over Democratic candidate Harris on Tuesday after surpassing 270 electoral votes.

Article continues below advertisement

"For those in the UFO community who believe there's been a decades-long conspiracy to cover up the truth about an alien presence, Trump in his second term offers the best-ever hope for pushing back against the Deep State and delivering disclosure." Trump previously pledged to unveil top-secret UFO footage if re-elected, vowing to push the Pentagon to declassify the videos and release them to the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Pope himself is hoping the ordeal will happen sooner rather than later. He said: "I believe Trump views the subject in the same way as he views the JFK files, where, if there's top-secret information still being withheld, it should be declassified.

Article continues below advertisement

"As he seems to link the two issues, there's a strong possibility of bombshell UFO information being released early in 2025, soon after his inauguration." During his first presidency, Trump released documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy - vowing to unveil the rest of them if re-elected.

Article continues below advertisement

While appearing on a podcast in September, Trump said he would pressure Pentagon officials to declassify videos of alleged UFO sightings. Host Lex Fridman asked: "Will you help push the Pentagon to release more footage, which a lot of people claim is available?" Trump replied: "Oh yeah, sure, I'll do that. I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump won the election on Tuesday night against Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

His interview with Fridman wasn't the first time Trump teased top-secret information on UFOs and "life on other planets". He previously claimed he heard "interesting things" about aliens while suggesting he would declassify files related to the Roswell UFO, which is regarded as one of the most infamous unexplained incidents in U.S. history – and has led to Roswell, New Mexico, becoming a mecca for UFO enthusiasts.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's vow to declassify files on UFO comes after whistleblower David Charles Grusch, a former intelligence officer, came forward in 2023 and claimed the U.S. government collaborated with aerospace companies on a top-secret UFO retrieval program. Grusch eventually testified before congress, where he alleged the program involved the recovery of "non-human spacecraft" and their deceased pilots.

Article continues below advertisement

Last month, Trump appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast shortly before Election Day, where the topic came up over the course of the three-hour schmooze. Trump revealed he had spoken to pilots who claimed to have seen strange objects in the sky after Rogan asked if he had received any information about ET life during his presidency.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "There is a lot of interest in the people coming from space, you know," to which Rogan asked: "How much did they tell you about that?" Trump replied: "A lot."

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "I have to be honest, I have never been a believer … [But] I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people, perfect. I mean, great pilots, great everything. And they said we saw things sir that were very strange, like a round ball. "But it wasn’t a comet or a meteor it was something, and it was going four times faster than an F-22 which is a very fast plane."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YOUTUBE/JREClips Trump discussed his views on extraterrestrial life during a recent interview on Rogan's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

After Rogan asked Trump his thoughts on aliens, the president-elect replied: "There's no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don’t have life", which was met with Rogan's rebuttal on the U.S. having rovers on the planet for decades and not finding any evidence of life. Trump argued back: "Well, maybe it's life that we don't know, but maybe it's a different kind of life."

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Republican senators called on Pentagon officials to take alleged sightings of UFOs seriously, which prompted an investigation by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). Earlier this year, the Pentagon published a 63-page report declaring no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial technology on Earth.