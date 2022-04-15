Vladimir Putin's Dreams Of Discovering Alien Life Have Been Put On Hold Due To War In Ukraine

Heads of the space agency have also suspended their collaboration with the Kremlin on an ET-hunting ExoMars operation they had scheduled. The mission planned on landing a rover on Mars' surface to drill the soil and search for signs of alien life.

A spokesperson for the space agency announced the scrapped missions. "As with ExoMars, the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the resulting sanctions put in place represent a fundamental change of circumstances and make it impossible for ESA to implement the planned lunar cooperation," the statement read.

"As an inter-governmental organization mandated to develop and implement space programs in full respect with European values, we deeply deplore the human casualties and tragic consequences of the aggression towards Ukraine," it continued. "While recognizing the impact on scientific exploration of space ESA is fully aligned with the sanctions imposed on Russia by its member states."