Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Prince Harry
Exclusive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Bought Portugal Pad' As 'Emergency Escape Solution' In Event of Donald Trump Victory

prince harry meghan markle escape solution trump victory
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a house in Portugal as an emergency escape solution in event of Donald Trump victory and visa row exit for Royals.

By:

Nov. 8 2024, Updated 5:43 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's deep dislike of Prince Harry has sent the Royal into a tailspin and prompted him and wife Meghan to splurge a fortune on a sunshine bolthole.

Harry wants to become a US citizen but his application could be booted out by the incoming president, RadarOnline can reveal.

And that forced him to buy a place in Portugal just in case Trump is gunning for him.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle escape solution trump victory
Source: MEGA

Trump's deep dislike of Prince Harry has sent the Royal into a tailspin ahttps://www.trademap.org/Product_SelCountry_TS.aspx?nvpm=1|408||||TOTAL|||2|1|2|1|2|1|1|1|1nd prompted him and wife Meghan to splurge a fortune on a sunshine bolthole.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "The wheels could really come off for Harry and Meghan if Trump decides to get involved with his citizenship so that's why they have purchased overseas. They needed a plan b."

Trump slammed Harry for his betrayal of the royal family over claims they were racist to mixed-race Meghan and quitting the UK for a new life in California.

Speaking at a political conference in February, Trump claimed the Biden administration had been "too gracious" to Harry since his 2020 move to the U.S with Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle escape solution trump victory
Source: MEGA

Trump slammed Harry for his betrayal of the royal family over claims they were racist to mixed-race Meghan and for quitting the UK for a new life in California.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Trump weighed in on Prince Harry’s US visa application, which has come under scrutiny after Harry admitted in his memoir Spare to using cocaine, smoking marijuana, and experimenting with magic mushrooms as a teenager.

Shortly after Harry admitted to the drug use, a conservative think tank in Washington DC called The Heritage Foundation questioned why he was allowed into the country in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle escape solution trump victory
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry allegedly misses his old 'drinking buddies.'

Article continues below advertisement

Harry has expressed his wish to become a US citizen but this year, a judge ruled that his visa application should remain private as "he public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records".

Greg Swenson, Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, blasted "stupid" Harry for writing about taking drugs in his memoir.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Portuguese property is near Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie's beachside home on the country's west coast.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle escape solution trump victory
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan visited Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry and Meghan visited Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a luxury development of 300 properties by the sea in Melides, south of the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, last year in a fact-finding trip.

The California-based couple are looking to solidify their Netflix millions, having signed a five-year agreement with the streaming giant in 2020 worth an estimated $100million.

The pair are hoping to be 'smart' with their millions as they continue to foot a vast security bill in the States.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle escape solution trump victory
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes remain in their $26 million Tuscan-style mansion in Montecito.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders suggested that they plan to invest further in real estate in the coming years.

There, the Sussexes remain in their $26 million Tuscan-style mansion in Montecito with seven bedrooms, 13 and a half bathrooms, library, cinema, gym, pool and chicken coop.

CostaTerra Golf is owned by a company founded by Mike Meldman, one of George Clooney's business partners in tequila firm Casamigos.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle escape solution trump victory
Source: MEGA

It was confirmed that the Sussexes had enjoyed a 'short stay' at the CostaTerra last year when it was reported they had enjoyed a romantic three-night getaway there after the Invictus Games in Germany.

Jose Santos, head of the Alentejo Tourism Board, confirmed that the Sussexes had enjoyed a 'short stay' at the CostaTerra last year when it was reported they had enjoyed a romantic three-night getaway there after the Invictus Games in Germany.

"We have no idea how many people linked to cinema, royalty, arts, design and fashion visit us, precisely because they value discreet travel, which is something they find in Alentejo like nowhere else in Europe," he said.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.